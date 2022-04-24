Top-seeded Many hit four home runs, rallying for a 12-2 win over French Settlement in a Class 2A quarterfinal playoff game at Many on Saturday.
Many meets No. 4 Doyle in the semifinals at Frasch Park in Sulphur on Friday in a rematch of last season’s championship game, which Many won, 4-2.
The No. 8 Lady Lions jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Brooke Karpinski got a one-out single, and Claire Cullen followed with a double for a 1-0 lead.
Stella Allison grounded out to shortstop, moving Cullen to third, and she scored on Emma Petite’s single to center for a 2-0 lead.
Camryn Ford hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, one of four hits, giving Many a 4-2 lead.
Ford hit a solo home run with two out in the top of the second, making the score 5-2.
Cullen had a triple in the third, but the Lady Lions were unable to score, and Many picked up another run in the bottom of the inning.
Kirsten Martinez had solo home to lead off the fifth, stretching the lead to 7-2, and Sarah Kate Booker hit a solo home run one out later for an 8-2 advantage.
Booker had a three-run triple, and Ford singled to score Booker to end the game in the sixth inning.
Booker went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs, while Ford was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs to lead Many, which had 12 hits.
Cullen went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead FSHS, which had six hits.
Katie Harper, Petite, Jillian Cullen and Courtlyn Fontenot combined to give up 12 hits, 12 runs and nine walks while striking out three over seven innings.
Tia Holmes gave up six hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in six innings to get the win.
