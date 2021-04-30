SULPHUR -- French Settlement didn’t win its Class 2A semifinal game against No. 1 Many, but it was tough to tell at the game’s conclusion.
The Lady Lions figure they’ve got something to build on for the future.
Many broke open a close game, scoring 15 runs over the final three innings to pick up a 16-5 win over the No. 12 Lady Lions on Friday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
“All season long, no matter who we played, we were just going to show up to the park, and we were going to play the game,” FSHS coach Blake West said after his team finished the season 21-10. “We respect our opponents, but we’re not going to fear our opponents is our mentality. We’re going to come out, we’re going to swing. We’re going to give everybody our best shot.”
“Both teams swinging the bats well,” West continued. “Both teams hitting the ball. Many, they just did a little bit more on the sticks than us. They earned it. The outright earned it.”
Many led 7-1 heading into the top of the fourth inning, when FSHS got three straight singles from Emma Petite, Claire Cullen and Stella Allison, cutting the lead to 7-2.
One out later, Blair Henderson’s two-run single to right made the score 7-4.
“We just went up there like we have to get some runs,” Henderson said. “We scored some runs. They just kind of scored more runs than us, but we really played a good game. Both teams did. I really think so. You could be No. 1. You could be No. 30. It doesn’t matter. I’m just playing. I would have loved to have won it all, but as far as we went, this team hasn’t been this far in 14 years, so that’s really good. I’m really excited.”
Carmella Tranchina’s double cut the lead to 7-5 at the end of the inning.
Many answered with six runs in the fourth, collecting six hits. Brook Jenkins had a two-run double and Shiley Cartinez a two-run single to highlight the inning, which put the Lady Tigers ahead 13-5.
Petite got a two-out single in the top of the fifth, but the Lady Lions were unable to score.
Many ended the game early in the bottom of the fifth as Makynli Miller got a one-out single, Jenkins drew a two-out walk and Kaley Koss followed with a three-run home run to left field to end the game.
The Lady Tigers got the game’s first run in the bottom of the first after Booker doubled with one out and scored on Holmes’ single with two out.
French Settlement tied the game in the top of the second when Cullen led off with a single, moved to second on an error and scored on Addison McMorris’ single.
The score remained the same until the bottom of the third when Many scored six runs as Camryn Ford had a one out-double past first and scored on Sara Kate Booker’s double to center, but a pair of throwing errors at the corners made the score 3-1.
MIller had a double off the top of the fence in left, and an error put runners and second and third, and both scored on Jenkins’ single for a 5-1 lead.
Katie Harper came on to pitch for Petite, and Many added a run on a wild pitch before Cartinez’s sacrifice fly to center field made the score 7-1.
“We felt good early on,” West said. “We kind of made one or two errant throws there that led to one or two extra runs, and then Many really started hitting the ball later in the game.”
Petite, who started and re-entered the game in the fourth, gave up eight hits, nine runs, a walk and struck out two.
“It’s just really to hit my spots and stay out of my nerves and stay calm and collected,” Petite said of her approach. “I was ready. I wanted him (West) to re-enter me.”
“It helps us know that we can do it,” Petite said of competing in the state tournament. “No matter if we are a small school, we can still get to state and just get this far.”
Harper gave up five hits, six runs and two walks in an inning, while McMorris gave up two hits and a run without retiring a batter.
“I felt like … (Petite), she hit her spots,” West said. “I thought she pitched well. I thought when Harper and McMorris came in, they both hit their spots, but a big credit to Many. Many did a good job swinging the bats today.”
Petite and Cullen each had two hits to lead FSHS.
“We definitely have something to build on after this season,” West said. “It’s going to be very tough to replace our lone senior Blair Henderson, but this young group we’ve got coming back, this senior leadership that we will have coming back next year, is absolutely something to build on. We’re ready to get back to work, and we expect to make another run at it, not only next season, but these next few seasons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.