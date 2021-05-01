SULPHUR -- It took at little time for Many to get going at the plate.
When the team did, the end result wasn’t good for Doyle.
No. 1 Many put together a four-run sixth inning with six straight hits, rallying for a 4-2 win over No. 2 Doyle in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday at Frasch Park.
“Any time you see a pitcher about the second or third time, good hitters start to come around, so I expected them to come around at some point,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said. “I was hoping that we would string more hits together earlier in the game to give us some more cushion. I knew by the fifth or sixth inning, they would come around. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that, and they’re a good hitting team. That’s what they do.”
“They fought the whole season,” Decell said of her seniors after her team brought the tying run to the plate with two out in the top of the seventh but was unable to score. “They’re going to fight until the last out. They always are. That’s just how they’ve always been for the past for years, so I would expect nothing less from them.”
Doyle led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth, when Many collected six straight hits with one out to take the lead.
Three straight singles from Many’s Sara Kate Booker, Makynli Miller and Tia Holmes cut the lead to 2-1, and Brook Jenkins followed with a two-run single to right field to put Many ahead 3-2.
Kailey Koss and Shiley Cartinez had consecutive singles to make the score 4-2.
Chloe Welda replaced Doyle starter Marley Olivier had got two straight outs to end the inning.
Addison Contorno got a one-out double in the top of the seventh and moved to third on KK Savant’s sacrifice fly to right field, but Madison Diaville lined out to center field to end the game.
Doyle grabbed a 1-0 lead when Elise Jones led off the second inning with a solo home run to left field.
“The first pitch, she (Holmes) missed her spot,” Jones said. “It was down the middle. I just swung as hard as I could.”
Many stranded a pair of runners in the fourth after a pair of walks, but Doyle padded the lead in the top of the fifth after Chloe Welda led off with a walk, moved to second on Shelby Taylor’s sacrifice bunt, third on Contorno’s grounder to first and scored on Savant’s double to center field, making the score 2-0.
“I just knew that we needed an extra run,” Savant said. “We needed to score as much as we could, so I had to get Chloe in. She threw me the perfect pitch to drive to the fence, and I did it.”
Even with the lead, Decell said she knew her team couldn’t rest.
“Not comfortable,” she said. “Not comfortable at all. You always feel a lot more comfortable when you have more runs on the board, but with this team, as solid defense as we’ve been playing, as good as Marley’s been pitching, we never get nervous. We never put the pressure on ourselves. We just keep playing ball.”
Many’s only hit before its big inning came on a two-out single to center by Jada Carhee.
Doyle missed a chance to add to the lead after Olivier and Kassidy Rivero drew consecutive walks with one out in the sixth, but Many got and out on an infield fly and a strikeout to end the inning.
“We had multiple opportunities to score more runs, and we should have done that,” Decell said. “That’s part of it. That’s part of the game. When you leave runners on base, it will hurt you against a good team like that.”
Olivier gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and struck out three in 5.1 innings to take the loss.
“Marley gave us everything she had,” Decell said. “I know that. She always gives us everything. We knew they were a good hitting team. Honestly, to hold them to no hits or one hit until the fifth, that was amazing. I don’t know how many teams have actually done that this season against Many. Marley did an awesome job. We needed to put more hits together to help ourselves out.”
Holmes gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and struck out one in a complete game and was named the game’s Outstanding Player.
Contorno, Savant, Jones, Olivier and Taylor had hits for Doyle.
Decell also tipped her hat to her senior class.
“What we have and what we’ve done is all due to those seniors,” she said. “They’ve built this whole program, and anything we do from here on out is because of them.”
Jones, one of those seniors, summed up the season.
“We were just so close,” Jones said. “I’m still proud of everything we’ve done this year. District champs. We’ve won against so many teams that have won state championships. Of course, I’m feeling sad because I love these girls, and I’m never going to play with them again, but I’m just so proud of what we’ve accomplished this year.”
