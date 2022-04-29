SULPHUR – The re-match of last season’s Class 2A championship game didn’t go as planned for the Doyle softball team.
Tia Holmes hurled a perfect game with eight strikeouts, leading the Many to an 11-0 win in five innings in a semifinal game Friday at Frasch Park.
“It’s hard to remember how young we are, and it really is an accomplishment to be here in the first place,” Doyle coach Amanda Decell said of a team that had just one senior in Kay Kay Savant. “That’s not the outcome we wanted. I wanted them to compete a little better, but Many, they did a really good job. They’re a good team. I just told the girls I expect us to be back here in the future, and they’ve been here now. They’ve experienced it, and I expect better next time, so I told them to remember this feeling and take it into next year and prepare for that next year.”
Holmes set the tone for the game, striking out the side in the top of the first inning.
Things didn’t get better for Doyle in the field in the bottom of the inning as eighth-grader Bella Collins walked Sara Kate Booker and Camryn Ford to lead off the game, and Holmes followed with a double to left field for a 1-0 lead.
Decell lifted Collins for Ava Roussel, and Many got a single from Brooklyn Jenkins, a grounder to short from Makynlie Miller and a single to left from Kaley Koss for a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Many added two runs in the second as Georgia French led off with a walk, Booker singled to center field, and with two out, Jenkins hit a double to right field that bounced off the top of the fence and came back into play for a 6-0 lead.
Holmes got two strikeouts in the top of the third, and Many added to the lead in the bottom of the inning as Jada Carhee walked to lead off, Kirsten Martinez singled and French walked to load the bases before Collins came back into pitch for Doyle.
Booker walked to make the score 7-0, and Ford singled to center field to drive in two runs for a 9-0 lead. Holmes followed with a high pop fly to center that dropped in for a single for a 10-0 lead.
“When you put that many runners on base and we have walks and we load the bases up, it puts our defense in a hard spot, and then little things happen, little hits happen, and then they score runs,” Decell said. “We had to eliminate the walks today. We had to eliminate the free bases, and I think it would have been a little better, but they still hit the ball. I can’t take that away from them. They deserve the credit. They hit the ball well, but the walks didn’t help any.”
Carhee led off the fourth with a double, Martinez had a bunt single, and Carhee scored the game’s final run when French grounded into a double play to Doyle shortstop Bailey McLin.
Collins gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and struck out one in two innings, while Roussel gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and struck out one in two innings.
“I really thought we’d do a little better job at the plate,” Decell said. “I thought we were swinging the bats well (in the quarterfinals), and I really thought our lineup was coming together. She pitched exactly how we said she would, so I just expected a little better, but it is hard. When you’re already down by four or whatever, it’s hard to have that pressure on you at the plate.”
“We needed to come out and pitch a little better,” Decell continued. “That’s what I was hoping for, and we just didn’t get that today. I think it’s nerves. The two pitchers we threw out there today have never pitched in Sulphur, and that’s a huge chunk of it. I knew that would be an issue going into this game, but I was just hoping for the best. But now that they’ve had this experience and they have two more or three more years to do it, I expect better each time. We wanted to do better today, but we have to keep in mind the circle is the most important thing, and if they’ve never been here before, it’s hard to do.”
