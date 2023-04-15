Maurepas Logo.png

The Maurepas softball team came into the playoffs on a four-game win streak, and that momentum is still going.

Jordyn Pickrell went 6-for-7 with four RBIs and four runs, and Skyler Fontenot had six RBIs as the No. 20 Lady Wolves collected 24 hits in a 26-13 win over No. 13 Saline to open the Division V non-select playoffs on the road Friday.

