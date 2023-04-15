The Maurepas softball team came into the playoffs on a four-game win streak, and that momentum is still going.
Jordyn Pickrell went 6-for-7 with four RBIs and four runs, and Skyler Fontenot had six RBIs as the No. 20 Lady Wolves collected 24 hits in a 26-13 win over No. 13 Saline to open the Division V non-select playoffs on the road Friday.
Maurepas travels to face No. 4 Converse, which had a bye in the first round, at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the regional round.
The Lady Wolves scored in every inning, getting three runs in the first on a single by Sterling and a pair of bases-loaded walks.
Saline picked up two in the bottom of the inning, but Maurepas responded as Pickrell and Saydie Sterling had run-oring singles after consecutive walks to Brooklyn Reine and Fontenot to start the inning.
Three hits, two walks and a fielder’s choice helped Maurepas expand the lead to 8-2 in the third before three walks, an error and a hit batter helped Saline get within 8-5 in the bottom of the inning.
Pickrell singled in a run and Sterling doubled in two in a seven-run fourth which featured three errors, a walk and four hits, pushing the lead to 15-5.
Fontenot had a two-run triple in the fifth, pushing the lead to 17-5, but Saline hit a grand slam in the bottom of the inning, helping cut the lead to 17-11.
Reine had a run-scoring double, and Fontenot followed with a three-run inside-the-park home run, putting Maurepas ahead 21-11 in the top of the sixth. Pickrell followed with a triple and scored on Mia Poche’s single.
Saline got its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth, and Maurepas’ Belle Winkle had a triple and scored on a fielder’s choice, while Fontenot had Pickrell singled in runs in the top of the seventh to close out the scoring.
Reine was 4-for-5 with five runs and an RBI, Fontenot was 3-for-4 with three runs and six RBIs, Poche went 3-for-6 two runs and an RBI, Sterling was 3-for-6 with a run and four RBIs, Madisyn Reine was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Kayden Delatte went 2-for-5 with four runs and an RBI. Winkle scored three runs, and Olivia Fleniken scored two.
Sterling gave up six hits, 13 runs, eight walks and struck out five in a complete game win.
