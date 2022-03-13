The Maurepas softball team lost a pair of games Saturday, with Vidalia picking up a 23-6 win and Franklinton a 16-1 victory in three innings.
VIDALIA 23, MAUREPAS 6
Vidalia put the game away with a nine-run sixth as the Lady Wolves committed 12 errors and had four hits.
Brooklyn Reine, Jordyn Pickrell, Rylie Inzinna and Saydie Sterling had hits for Maurepas.
Inzinna gave up five hits, 12 runs, eight walks and struck out five in four innings, while Sterling gave up five hits, nine runs, two walks and struck out two in an inning of relief.
FRANKLINTON 16, MAUREPAS 1
Franklinton rode an 11-run first inning to the win as the Lady Wolves two hits, with Reine going 1-for-2 and Raelyn Taylor 1-for-1 with a run.
Sterling gave up eight hits, 13 runs, three walks and struck out three in 2.2 innings to take the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.