The Maurepas softball team went 0-2 over the weekend in the Tournament of Grace in Alexandria, dropping a 12-6 decision to Elizabeth and a 16-1 decision to Bunkie.
ELIZABETH 12, MAUREPAS 6
Elizabeth led 10-2 before Maurepas scored three in the bottom of the sixth after Brooklyn Reine singled and scored on Belle Winkle’s double.
An error and three fielder’s choices cut the lead to 10-5 before Elizabeth got a two-run home run in the top of the seventh.
Winkle had a single to score Reine in the seventh.
Rylie Inzinna gave up five hits, 12 runs and nine walks while striking out eight in seven innings.
Reine was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Winkle went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, while Jordyn Pickrell and Inzinna each had two hits.
BUNKIE 16, MAUREPAS 1
Maurepas got a run in the first, but Bunkie scored five in the bottom of the first, five in the second and six in the third to end the game early.
Reine went 2-for-2 with a run as Maurepas had three hits, while Sydnie Burkes was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Sterling gave up 10 hits, 16 runs, five walks and struck out two in two innings.
