The Maurepas, French Settlement and Springfield softball teams wrapped up the Back the Blue Round Robin Tournament on Saturday at Maurepas, with French Settlement and Springfield scoring wins over the Lady Wolves.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 17, MAUREPAS 6
Claire Cullen went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs to pace FSHS, which led 8-0 before the Lady Wolves scored four in the bottom of the second inning, including a three-run home run from Belle Winkle.
Cullen had a three-run home run in a four-run first inning.
The Lady Lions put the game away with seven runs in the fourth, with Cullen hitting a three-run shot to make the score 11-4.
Brooklyn Reine hit a two-run home run for the Lady Wolves, who had 10 errors, to cut the lead to 15-6 in the bottom of the fourth.
Reine went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs, Winkle was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, Sydnie Burkes was 3-for-3 with a run, and Londyn Kirby was 2-for-3 with three runs.
Katie Harper gave up 13 hits, six runs, no walks and struck out two in five innings to get the win.
Rylie Inzinna gave up four hits, seven runs, two walks and struck out two in two innings, while Saydie Sterling gave up three hits, six runs and five walks in two innings of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 26, MAUREPAS 6
The Lady Bulldogs scored 13 in the first and 13 in the second, while Maurepas scored four in the first and two in the second.
Springfield’s Alayna Edwards had a grand slam in the first inning, making the score 9-0.
Jordyn Pickrell hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the first to cut the lead to 13-3.
Reine went 2-for-2 with two runs, and Inzinna was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for Maurepas.
Alayna Edwards was 2-for-3 with four runs and five RBIs, ReNay Edwards was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, Maddie Ridgedell was 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, and Kadie McCabe was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Berkley Mitchel gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and struck out five in three innings for Springfield.
Sterling gave up seven hits, 13 runs, five walks and struck out one in an inning, while Reine gave up four hits, 13 runs, six walks and struck out one in two innings.
