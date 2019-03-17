The Maurepas softball team went 3-0 over the weekend in the Tournament of Grace, scoring a 2-1 win over Southwood on Friday and picking up a 10-1 win over Bunkie and a 17-1 rout of Pitkin on Saturday.
MAUREPAS 2, SOUTHWOOD 1
Dru Bantaa’s double scored Sarah Crawford in the top of the fifth inning, snapping a 1-1 tie to give the Lady Wolves the win.
Maurepas went ahead 1-0 on an error in the top of the fourth, but Southwood scrapped for a run to tie it in the bottom of the inning.
Bantaa was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Keegan Marchand went 2-for-3 to lead Maurepas, which had six hits.
McKenna Lessard gave up five hits, one run and struck out eight in the win.
MAUREPAS 10, BUNKIE 1
Lessard hurled a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lady Wolves built a 9-0 lead before Bunkie got its only run in the bottom of the fifth.
Lessard was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Crawford was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, and Denae Clark was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Marchand had solo home run to lead off the third inning, putting Maurepas up 4-0.
MAUREPAS 17, PITKIN 1
KK Vicknair went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and four RBIs and combined with Lessard on a one-hitter.
Maci Scivicque was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs, and Emma Gautreau (three RBIs), Lessard, Marchand, Crawford and Clark each had two hits as Maurepas tallied 15 in the game.
