Saydie Sterling struck out eight, and Maurepas scored 13 runs over the final two innings two cruise to a 14-4 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in six innings Monday at St. Thomas Aquinas.
The Lady Wolves snapped a 1-1 tie with seven hits during a six-run fifth inning.
Jordyn Pickrell, Mia Poche, Belle Winkle and Madysin Reine had singles to drive in runs in the inning.
STA cut the lead to 7-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Maurepas got nine hits in a seven-run sixth.
Sterling singled in a run, Winkle tripled in a run, Skyler Fontenot knocked in two with a triple, and Pickrell and Kambree Delatte singled in runs, making the score 14-3.
The Lady Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Brooklyn Reine was 3-for-4 with three runs, Pickrell went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBIs, Delatte was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run, Olivia Fleniken went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Winkle went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Madisyn Reine was 2-for-3 with a run and Sterling was 2-for-4 with an RBI as Maurepas had 20 hits.
Sterling gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and struck out eight to get the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.