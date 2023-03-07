Maurepas put together five hits in the bottom of the 10th inning to rally for a 10-9 win over Central Private as Saydie Sterling struck out 10 on Monday at Maurepas.
Kayden Delatte was hit by a pitch to start the rally, and Brooklyn Reine, Skyler Fontenot and Jordyn Pickrell singled.
Delatte was thrown out at the plate on Pickrell’s hit, but Mia Poche and Saydie Sterling followed with consecutive singles to drive in runs for the win.
Central Private got a two-out double in the top of the 10th to drive in a run, snapping an 8-8 tie.
In the bottom of the ninth, Belle Winkle had a two-out single to score Sterling, who doubled with one out, tying the game at 8-8.
That came after Central Private grabbed an 8-7 lead, scoring on a passed ball in the top of the ninth.
Maurepas trailed 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh and tied the game at 7-7 on Sterling’s three-run home run, forcing extra innings.
Central Private led 3-0 in the top of the third, but Maurepas took the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the inning.
Reine singled in a run, Pickrell singled in two, and Sterling doubled in the go-ahead run.
Maurepas had 20 hits in the game, with Sterling going 4-for-6 with five RBIs and two runs, Pickrell going 4-for-6 with two RBIs and a run, Poche going 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI, Fontenot going 2-for-5 with two runs and Delatte going 2-for-3 with a run to lead the Lady Wolves.
Sterling gave up nine runs and seven walks in a complete game win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.