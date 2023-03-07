Maurepas Logo.png

Maurepas put together five hits in the bottom of the 10th inning to rally for a 10-9 win over Central Private as Saydie Sterling struck out 10 on Monday at Maurepas.

Kayden Delatte was hit by a pitch to start the rally, and Brooklyn Reine, Skyler Fontenot and Jordyn Pickrell singled.

