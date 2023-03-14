Sumner scored in every inning but the first in picking up a 21-10 over Maurepas on Monday after the new lights at the Lady Wolves’ stadium were dedicated.
In other action, Maurepas went 0-3 in the Sumner Tournament with losses to Hammond, Franklinton and Loranger.
The Lady Wolves also picked up a 19-1 win over Family Christian last Thursday.
The Lady Wolves led 3-0 in the first inning as Jordyn Pickrell doubled in a run, and Belle Winkle singled in another.
From there, Sumner scored six in the top of the second, five in the top of the third, four in the top of the fourth and six in the top of the fifth.
Pickrell had a two-run double, and Mia Poche doubled in a run in the fourth, making the score 15-7.
Sumner went ahead 21-7 in the top of the fifth before the Lady Wolves scratched for three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Pickrell was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Brooklyn Reine and Poche each went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Winkle was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Olivia Fleniken was 2-for-2 with two runs, and Kayden Delatte was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI.
Saydie Sterling gave up 17 hits, 21 runs and eight walks in 4.2 innings.
Maurepas had four hits, while Hammond scored in every inning but the fourth, building a 13-1 lead.
Winkle went 2-for-2 to lead the Lady Wolves.
Reine gave up five hits, 13 runs, seven walks and struck out seven in five innings.
FRANKLINTON 11, MAUREPAS 5
Franklinton led 6-0 before Maurepas picked up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth on Winkle’s two-run triple.
Franklinton scored five in the fifth before Maurepas picked up single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.
Sterling went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run as Maurepas had five hits and gave up seven hits, 11 runs, eight walks and struck out seven in a complete game.
Loranger used a pair of nine-run innings to spark the win.
Reine and Sterling each went 1-for-2 with a run, Madysin Reine went 1-for-1 and Pickrell was 1-for-2.
Sterling gave up five hits, nine runs, four walks and struck out one in an inning, while Brooklyn Reine gave up seven hits, 11 runs, six walks and struck out one in two innings of relief.
MAUREPAS 19, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 1
Winkle went 3-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs and Maurepas put together a 16-run first inning to key the win.
Brooklyn Reine was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs.
Sterling and Reine combined to give up two hits, a run and a walk while striking out seven.
