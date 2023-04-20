Malloy Miles threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and one walk, and French Settlement had 10 hits in a 12-0 win over East Beauregard in a Division IV regional playoff game Wednesday at French Settlement.
No. 4 French Settlement hosts No. 5 DeQuincy in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Saturday. DeQuincy defeated No. 12 Oberlin 14-0 in the regional round.
FSHS scored in every inning, putting the game away with seven runs in the fourth inning.
With the Lady Lions ahead 5-0, Ava Acosta had a three-run triple to start the big inning, which was set up by Laney Wilson’s leadoff double, Addison McMorris’ single and a walk to Ramsie McMorris.
Stella Allison reached on a one-out error to score another run, making the score 9-0. Brooke Dupuy singled, Brooke Karpinski walked with two outs and Wilson reached on an error at shortstop, scoring three runs for the final margin.
Miles had a one-out double, Allison singled, and Miles scored on Dupuy’s grounder to short for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
FSHS added two runs in the second as Karpinski reached on an error, Wilson singled, and Karpinski scored on Addison McMorris’ sacrifice bunt. Ramsie McMorris’ sacrifice fly scored another run to put the Lady Lions ahead 3-0.
Emma Petite had a run-scoring double as part of a two-run third, putting FSHS ahead 5-0.
Wilson went 2-for-3 with two runs, Addison McMorris was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, Acosta had three RBIs, and Karpinski and Allison each scored two runs to lead French Settlement.
