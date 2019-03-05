WALKER – By the time a two-run from Walker’s Laynie Jones landed over the wall and cut Doyle’s lead in half to two runs, Lady Tigers pitcher Marley Olivier had already moved on to the next batter.
Olivier didn’t allow Walker to get any closer and the right-hander went on to a complete game 5-3 victory Tuesday in a game played in chilly temperatures at Walker’s Randy Bradshaw Field.
“If you let something like that effect you, then you’re not going to do your best and then you let your team down,” Olivier said of the two out, third-inning homer. “You have to push it out of your mind. People are going to hit home runs and people are going to get on base and score. You have to push through and know your defense is going to help you and back you up.”
Doyle coach Amanda Decell, whose field was too wet to host the game, was appreciative of the opportunity to play. The Lady Tigers, like most teams in the area, have lost their share of games because of inclement weather in the first month of the season.
“We just wanted play,” she said. “We’ve lost so many games already. Our hitting needs to get in a rhythm and that’s what we were looking for in this game, for our hitting to really get going and I thought we did a lot better at the plate.”
Despite trailing throughout the entire game Walker (5-3) brought the tying run to the plate in bottom of the seventh with one out.
Center fielder Savanah Stafford, who had two of the Lady Cats’ six hits, sent a sharp grounder that shortstop Gabby Lucia initially bobbled, allowing Walker’s Bree Brown, who led off with a double, to score from third base.
However, on the play, Lucia remained alert and threw out pinch-runner Mackenzie Spangler trying to score from second on the play with catcher Madison Diaville applying the tag to end the game.
“That’s one of the greatest assets about this team,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “They don’t ever give up, it doesn’t matter what the score is. They’re going to show up, but on days like today, we didn’t do the little things right.”
Doyle (6-1), the defending Class 2A state champion, opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning and added a pair of unearned runs in the third to make it 4-0.
Lucia hustled into second with a lead-off double and scored when Kaitlyn Savant walked and got caught in a rundown long enough for Lucia to reach home.
Third baseman Elise Jones, a Southeastern Louisiana commitment, followed with an RBI-single to center field.
Jones, Diaville and Lucia all went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Tigers.
“Walker’s been playing really good softball,” Decell said. “Our goal was to jump on them early and that helped us throughout the game.”
Walker’s starting pitcher Lainee Bailey didn’t allow another earned run until the seventh when Jones had a two-out single, the third consecutive hit in the inning, to score Sydney Taylor.
Bailey allowed eight hits, no walks and struck out six.
“She was doing her job, just too many errors behind her,” said Westmoreland, whose team committed two errors that led to a pair of runs in the third. “That’s what I preach to them all the time. The one in the circle cannot carry the whole team. You’ve got to have her back and they know it. They apologized to her and we’re moving on.”
Laynie Jones blasted Olivier’s first pitch over the fence in the bottom of the third with Brennan Jones aboard, who drew a walk.
“I realized that I needed to put my pitches on the spot and not to do it again,” Olivier said. “I couldn’t let it get to me.”
Olivier gained a measure of redemption against Laynie Jones in the fifth after Walker had a runner thrown out between second and third for the second out of the inning.
Stafford dropped a double down the line in right, giving the Lady Cats a pair of runners on base, but Olivier was able to get Jones to ground out back to the circle to end the inning.
“She was real, solid for us,” Decell said of Olivier. “We know if we get up a few of runs that she’s going to hold us the rest of the game. We’re really confident in her. It was nice to get ahead. That was our goal in the first place.”
