Holden used a pair of big innings -- a five-run first and a seven-run sixth -- to spark a 13-1 road win over Central Lafourche on Tuesday.
The Lady Rockets scored all of their runs in the first with two outs, collecting five hits. Maddie McDonald had a run-scoring double and Taylor Barfield and Kacey Breithaupt had singles to knock in runs.
Central Lafourche got its lone run in the second inning before Taylor Douglas' RBI single in the fourth, pushing the lead to 6-1.
Emma Hutchinson had a solo home run to lead off the sixth inning. Douglas, Barfield and Breithaupt also knocked in runs as the Lady Rockets collected seven hits in the inning.
Douglas gave up two hits, one run, two walks and struck out one in two innings, while Olivia Lackie gave up two hits and struck out nine in four innings of relief.
Douglas went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, while Barfield, Kamrynn Ouber and Breithaupt each had two hits as Holden collected 14 in the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.