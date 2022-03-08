Holden put together a pair of four-run innings to spark a 10-1 win over Doyle at Johnny Sartwell Park on Monday.
The Lady Rockets scored four in the first on three walks, a hit batter, two errors and singles by Lauren Landrum and Alyson Fletcher.
Doyle cut the lead to 4-1 in the bottom of the inning as Bailey McLin scored on Kassidy Rivero’s sacrifice fly.
Holden scored four in the third as Fletcher walked and scored on a single by Raievah Craddock. Madison McDonald’s grounder to short scored Craddock, making the score 6-1, before Kamrynn Ouber singled to score Haley Galyean. Gracie Duffy, who walked, scored on an error for an 8-1 lead.
Duffy singled to score Fletcher, and Craddock scored on an error in the sixth for the final margin.
Taylor Douglas gave up five hits, two walks, one run and struck out three in a complete-game win.
Duffy, Ouber, Kacey Breithaupt, Landrum, Fletcher and Craddock had hits for Holden, with Duffy, Craddock and Fletcher each scored two runs.
McLin and Kaitlyn Savant each had two hits to lead Doyle, which had five.
Bella Collins gave up five hits, seven runs (two earned), with one strikeout and 11 walks in six innings, while Ava Roussel gave up one hit, three runs, five walks and struck out one in an inning of relief for Doyle.
