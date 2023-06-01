Live Oak-West Ouachita Kayce Bennett

Teammates wait for Kayce Bennett to cross the plate after her three-run home run ended Saturday's quarterfinal game against West Ouachita.

A number of players from Livingston Parish earned all-state honors from the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association, which released its teams Thursday.

In Class 5A, Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett, Chloe Magee and Haleigh Cushingberry made the team along with Walker’s Caitlyn Riche’.

Doyle vs Rosepine Softball Addison Contorno home run

Doyle coach Amanda Decell congratulates Addison Contorno as she rounds third base after hitting a home run last season.
AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Malloy Miles

French Settlement pitcher Malloy Miles winds up early in their game against Albany.
Anacoco vs. Holden SB state championship Gracie Duffy

Holden center fielder Gracie Duffy (22) fields a ground ball during the Class B state championship game on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.