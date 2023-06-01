A number of players from Livingston Parish earned all-state honors from the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association, which released its teams Thursday.
In Class 5A, Live Oak’s Kayce Bennett, Chloe Magee and Haleigh Cushingberry made the team along with Walker’s Caitlyn Riche’.
Bennett, a catcher, hit .583 with 24 home runs and 75 RBIs, helping the Eagles reach the state tournament for the first time since 2017.
Cushingberry, who made the team as an outfielder, hit .395 with 24 stolen bases.
Magee, an infielder, hit .585 with 32 RBIs, 73 runs and 55 stolen bases.
Riche’ made the team as a utility player after hitting .303 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.
In Class 3A, Doyle’s Addison Contorno, Kylee Savant and Kassidy Rivero were selected.
Contorno made the team as an outfielder after hitting .435 with three home runs, 43 RBIs, 45 runs and 25 stolen bases while helping the Lady Tigers reach the state tournament for the third straight year.
Savant, a catcher, hit .281 with six home runs, 29 RBIs and 30 runs while throwing out eight runners.
Rivero made the team as an infielder after batting .398 with 10 home runs, 41 RBIs, 38 runs and 10 stolen bases.
French Settlement’s Blake West was the Class 2A Coach of the Year after guiding the Lady Lions to the Division IV non-select state title.
West was joined on the team by pitcher Malloy Miles and outfielder Brooke Dupuy.
Miles struck out 199 while going 15-9 with a 1.188 ERA. She also hit .356 and hit four home runs.
Dupuy hit .421 with 37 RBIs with a .975 fielding percentage.
Holden’s Taylor Douglas, Emma Wilson and Gracie Duffy, along with Maurepas’ Brooklyn Reine, made the Class B team.
Douglas made the team at pitcher after going 20-11 with a 3.596 ERA and 164 strikeouts. She also hit .597 with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs.
Wilson made the team as an outfielder after hitting .452 with 30 RBIs and 28 runs, while Duffy, an infielder, hit .404 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs and 36 runs.
