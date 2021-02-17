It didn’t take long for second-year Live Oak softball coach Katie Roux Prescott to sum up what are likely the feeling of most people involved with the coming spring sports seasons.
“We’re ready to play,” she said. “I think everybody in the softball/baseball world is just is excited for the opportunity to get a chance to play. I think every team at this point is not taking any games for granted. When a season happens like last year, you value every opportunity, so our scrimmages are exciting.”
Walker coach Hali Fletcher echoed a similar sentiment heading into the season.
“What we keep preaching to them is you’re able to play,” Fletcher said. “Take advantage of it. Take advantage because you never know. Last season, they canceled right at that time where everyone’s team started jelling together. You start figuring out your starting nine. You start figuring out your team’s identity, and then it’s like ‘nope, just kidding.’ Now we’ve got to figure it out again, but hopefully it happens at a little quicker pace.”
Walker opens the season Thursday at 4 p.m. at False River and hosts Academy of Our Lady at 5 p.m. Friday.
Elsewhere, Denham Springs High heads into the season with two seniors Alexis Richardson, a Xavier University signee and McKenzie Redmond, five juniors, seven sophomores and seven freshmen on the roster.
“I think our focus is going to be just learning to play the game at this pace, at just a high level,” DSHS coach Leslie Yellott said. “We’re going to have a pretty young team on the field, so it’s just kind of getting them all used to playing at this level. The goal is to grow as we go and get better as the season progresses. We’re going to have a lot of learning to do, and I’m excited about that part of it, because they are working hard.”
Denham Springs opens the season Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Covington and hosts Lutcher at 5 p.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, Roux Prescott is hopeful the foundation for this season’s Live Oak team was laid during last year’s abbreviated campaign.
“The things we talk about this year are the same things we talked about last year,” Roux Prescott said. “We want to be a tough team. We want to be a team that plays together. We want to be different. We talk about entering through the narrow gate and being uncommon, so one thing our team knows is that if they do their best, that’s enough, but also, it takes a ton of toughness to compete for as many games as a softball season is. I think the only real change we’ve made this year is, we just want to be a tough team. Every game we go into, we want to give it our best, not just in effort, but also in like mindset and physicality.”
Live Oak hosts a tournament to begin the season, facing John Curtis at 5 p.m. Friday, and St. Amant at 1 p.m. and Ascension Christian at 3 p.m. Saturday.
DENHAM SPRINGS HIGH
In an effort to help the team’s offensive lineup, number of players will be changing positions this season, including junior Charleigh Parolli, who will move from first base to shortstop. Sarah Lewis moved from the infield to the outfield, while Raegan Drummond, who pitched some last season, will also shift to the outfield, where Yellott said several players are battling for playing time, including Sydnee Cambre, Emma Taucer and Emma Catalano.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces we’re just moving around and trying to figure out where they fit and how it best fits the team, even if its positions they haven’t played before,” Yellott said.
Sophomore Charity Trahan and freshmen Allie Vicknair, Hayden Averette and Chloe Bueche will handle pitching duties.
“Every year is different,” Yellott said. “Whenever you have a seasoned, strong, upper classman pitcher, defensively, you push a little harder to work behind that pitcher because you know that’s going to be your strong suit, but right now, I think we’re going to be kind of even all the way around. We’re going to be young everywhere. Offensively, I do think we’ve gotten better. We’ve made strides, but then like I said, we’re going to have a lot of younger kids in the lineup who haven’t seen this level of play yet in their lives. That’s going to be the challenge. We know we need to push runs. We know that right now with younger pitching, we’re going to get hit around a little bit, but I do think as the season progresses, they’re just going to get better as the season goes on.”
LIVE OAK
The Eagles lost two seniors from last season, including pitcher Sophia Foster, but return sophomore Kaylee Chandler in the circle. The bonus for the team could come from some position players who are also expected to pitch this year.
Roux Prescott also mentioned freshmen pitchers Harley Brian and Haley Howitz and sophomore Angel Lofton.
“We’ve got a lot of arms,” Roux Prescott said. “We’re definitely going to pitch by committee, so that’s kind of my philosophy. That’s what our coaches think work best in this era of hitting. It’s definitely going to take the whole bullpen, but I think they’re all up for the challenge.”
Live Oak returns a core group that includes leadoff hitter/outfielder Chloe Magee, second baseman Shaun Leiva, catcher Kayce Bennett and McNeese State signee Katie Van Der Mark at third base.
“Really, our entire offensive lineup is back,” Roux Prescott said. “We didn’t lose anyone, so we’re fortunate in that regard.”
“We have an entire junior class that really, they’ve played a lot since they were young, and we have really good seniors as far leadership goes, so honestly, I think we’re going to be a force to reckoned with offensively,” Roux Prescott continued. “I hope so, but at the end of the day, the name of our game is we just want to play fast and we want to play tough and we want to play aggressive. If we do those three things, then offensively, I think any team will be successful. Those are our goals, but it’s going to take a group effort to make those a reality.”
WALKER
The Lady Cats, who advanced to the semifinals in 2019, feature three seniors and eight juniors, giving the team a different look.
Haleigh Pourciau, Lainee Bailey and Ryan Schexnayder return to lead the team in the circle.
“As a coaching staff, we’re learning in what order do they complement each other,” Fletcher said. “After scouting teams, which arm is going to be a better fit for us against them? What’s going to be more of our advantage? We are extremely lucky to have those three in our toolbox. All three, anything you ask of them, they’re going to show up and they’re going to do it.”
Alayna Daigrepont and Caitlyn Riche can play catcher or in the infield, while Pourciau, Bailey and Schexnayder can also play on the corners. Maddie Bourgoyne, Gyvan Hammons and Mackenzie Spangler also return. Fletcher didn’t name any starters, saying players will move around until the right lineup comes together.
“Any time somebody tries out for Walker High School softball, we’re like, ‘What position do you play?’ And they give us an answer. ‘I’m like, ‘No. You’re going to be utility here at Walker.’ And it’s whoever’s hitting the ball. You hit the ball, we’ll find a spot for you.”
Fletcher said the team’s newcomers have meshed in well with the returnees.
“It’s coming together really well because our girls know that no one is tied to a spot,” Fletcher said. “Every position is available. Every single day, you come out, you show up, you’re ready to play, and if you want a position, you work hard for it. The whole team is like that.”
