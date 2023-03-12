Live Oak’s AK Phillips hurled a no-hitter with a two-run home run in the fourth inning to end the game in a 15-0 win over Assumption in the Live Oak Tournament on Saturday.
The Eagles, who moved to 17-0 on the season, defeated Hannan 8-7 and Iowa 9-2 in the tournament.
In District 5-5A play Thursday, Live Oak picked up a 13-1 win over Dutchtown.
LIVE OAK 15, ASSUMPTION 0
The Eagles scored in every inning, including a seven-run first, highlighted by a two-run double from Haleigh Cushingberry.
Kameran Kent doubled in a run in the second, and Kayce Bennett had a two-run home run in a four-run third, which pushed the lead to 12-0.
Magee was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Phillips went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, Bennett was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Kaitlyn Alello was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Cushingberry had three RBIs and scored two runs.
Phillips threw 31 pitches over four clean innings in her no-hit effort.
Live Oak led 7-0 after four innings, but Hannan put together a six-run fifth, sparked by a solo home run and a two-run blast.
The Eagles scratched for a run in the bottom of the sixth before Hannan got a run on a walk, a single and an error with two out in the seventh.
Bennett had a two-run home run in the third, helping Live Oak build a 5-0 lead.
Bennett and Kameran Kent each went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Magee and Phillips each had two hits.
Kent gave up four hits, six runs, a walk and struck out four in four innings, while Phillips gave up a hit, a walk and struck out two in three innings of relief.
Clark had a three-run home run to highlight a four-run first to get the Eagles rolling, but Iowa got a solo home run in a two-run third to cut the lead.
Live Oak put the game away with two in the bottom of the third and three in the sixth.
Phillips went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, and Bennett was 3-for-3 to lead Live Oak, which had 10 hits.
Kaylee Chandler gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and struck out four in a complete game win.
Chandler gave up seven hits and struck out five in a complete game win, and the Eagles backed her with 12 hits, putting the game away with an eight-run sixth.
Raelee Clark went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs, Bennett was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, Chloe Magee went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, Cushingberry was 2-for-4 with a run, and Alello had two runs and two RBIs.
