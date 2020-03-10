Plaquemine scored the game-winning run with no outs in the top of the eighth inning, completing a 5-4 comeback win over French Settlement on the road Monday.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings, scoring runs on a wild pitch and a Britney Melton single in the first for a 2-0 lead.
Claire Cullen had a run-scoring single in the second to push the lead to 3-0, and a Melton double knocked in another run in the third.
Plaquemine rallied with two runs in the third and two in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4, and got a single and a sacrifice bunt in the eighth to win the game.
Melton was 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead FSHS, which had five hits.
Emma Petite gave up five hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in three innings. Melton gave up four hits, three runs and struck out three in 4.1 innings of relief to take the loss.
