Walker’s Lainee Bailey threw a no-hitter and Caitlyn Riche’ hit two home runs, sparking the No. 3 Lady Cats to a 15-0 win over No. 30 Southwood in three innings to open the Class 5A softball playoffs Monday at Walker.
Walker travels to face No. 19 Airline, which defeated No. 14 Chalmette, 6-4, Wednesday at 4 p.m.
In Class 3A, No. 9 Albany notched a 5-0 win over No. 24 Church Point and travels to face No. 8 South Beauregard, a 20-0 winner of No. 25 Mansfield, at 5 p.m. Thursday.
In Class B, No. 13 Fairview defeated No. 20 Maurepas, 15-3.
WALKER 15, SOUTHWOOD 0
Bailey struck out eight of the nine batters she faced, throwing 43 pitches with 27 strikes.
Riche’ went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs, while Alyana Daigrepont was 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run.
Ryann Schexnayder went 2-for-3 with a run, Alexa Villar had a triple and an RBI, while Bailee was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
ALBANY 5, CHURCH POINT 0
Brilee Ford struck out 14 while giving up four hits, and the Lady Hornets had 14 hits in the game.
Madison Clemente was walked with the bases loaded to give Albany a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Camdyn Cooper had a two-out single to drive in a run in the fourth, and Erica O’Neal doubled in a run with two out in the fifth for a 3-0 lead.
Cooper doubled and scored on Emma Rogers’ triple in the sixth, and Ford’s grounder to shortstop scored Rogers for the game’s final run.
Cooper went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and seven Albany players collected one hit.
FAIRVIEW 15, MAUREPAS 3
Fairview built an 8-0 lead and pulled away with a seven-run fourth.
Maurepas, which committed nine errors, got two runs in the top of the fourth after Belle Winkle doubled, Jordyn Pickrell singled and Rylie Inzinna tripled to cut the lead to 8-2.
Fairview’s big inning was fueled by five errors.
Maurepas scored the game’s final run after Brooklyn Reine doubled with one out and scored on Pickrell’s single.
Pickrell went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Maurepas, which had six hits.
Inzinna gave up three runs and walked two without retiring a batter as the Maurepas starter. Saydie Sterling gave up seven hits, 12 runs, five walks and struck out four in four innings of relief.
