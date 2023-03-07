Ponchatoula built an early lead and held off French Settlement to pick up a 4-3 win in softball action Monday at Ponchatoula.
French Settlement trailed 4-1 heading into the top of the sixth when Laney Wilson led off with a double. One out later, Brooke Karpinski doubled, cutting the lead to 4-2.
Ramsie McMorris singled, and with two out, Karpinski scored on an error, cutting the lead to 4-3. Stella Allison walked to load the bases, but the Lady Wave got a grounder to third to end the rally.
After retiring Ponchatoula in order in the bottom of the sixth, Emma Petite led off the top of the seventh with a single, but Ponchatoula got three straight outs to end the game.
The Lady Wave picked up two runs in the bottom of the second and added a run in the third on Abby Dagro’s solo home run.
A two-out single by Karpinski and an error cut the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth before PHS added a run in the bottom of the inning.
Karpiniski went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead FSHS, which had nine hits.
Malloy Miles gave up four hits, three runs, a walk and struck out five in six innings to get the loss.
Sydni Stanga gave up eight hits, three runs, two walks and struck out four in 5.1 innings, while Dagro struck out one, walked one and gave up a hit in 1.2 innings of relief for Ponchatoula.
