Ponchatoula scored the game-winning run on a one-out error in the outfield and a passed ball in the top of the 10th inning to pick up a 13-12 win over Denham Springs on Monday at Denham Springs.
Allie Vicknair had a two-run single as part of a three-run ninth to tie the game at 12-12.
The game was tied at 9-9 before Ponchatoula rallied for three runs on four hits, including three straight singles, in the top of the ninth.
The Lady Jackets rallied to tie the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh when Hayden Averette doubled and Ryleigh Watts followed with a triple, making the score 9-9.
Denham Springs rallied from a 5-0 deficit after two innings, scratching for a run in the third before the Lady Wave got a three-run double to go up 9-1 in the fifth.
Eve Fruge’ had a two-run double and Watts a three-run double in a six-run fifth to cut the lead to 9-7. Makinley Harris had a run-scoring double in the sixth to make the score 9-8.
Ponchatoula’s Brianna Chavarria and Christina Curtis had inside-the-park home runs in the second inning as the Lady Wave built a 5-0 lead.
Fruge’ went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs, Watts was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, and Vicknair went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Harris and Miriam Kieronski each scored two runs.
Bryleigh Jarreau gave up six hits, four runs and a walk in 1.1 innings, while Vicknair gave up 13 hits, nine runs (three earned), a walk and struck out two in 8.2 innings.
