HOLDEN – All the Live Oak softball team needed was a chance to regroup, and thanks to Mother Nature, they got it.
The Eagles put together seven hits in an eight-run fifth inning after a rain delay of almost an hour, keying an 11-6 win over Holden in a rain-shortened game as part of Denham Springs’ Robbie Spangler Tournament at Holden on Saturday.
“We don’t feel like we were doing anything majorly wrong or off,” Live Oak coach Michelle Morris said after her team battled back from a 5-0 deficit. “We just thought they had a good opening to the game, and they were able to time out pitcher pretty well.
“It’s almost like a new ball game -- a new pitching count, a new situation … at-bat, and think about it as that was a previous game, and you’ve to the new game now.”
Holden coach Linzey Cifreo, whose team dropped to 1-3, chalked up the loss as a learning experience for her team, which has no seniors and a crop of eighth-graders.
“Hopefully they’re kind of taking it as it is and kind of using it to open up their eyes … that they’re not just going to be given a win,” she said. “They’re going to keep showing up and they’re going to keep getting better, but right now, we’re having a few growing pains trying to figure out who’s going to compete where and who’s going to step up in the big moment, or who’s going to make the play when our backs against the wall.
“We’re not getting the win right now, but I think it’s going to pay off for us later on in the season.”
Live Oak (2-2) trailed 6-3 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but Katie Van Der Mark, Brett Leiva and Emalea Dimaio led off with three straight singles, and Emma Trippi reached base on a fielder’s choice to third base, scoring a run.
Elaina Kreamer’s RBI single and Emma Brooks’ bases-loaded walk tied the score at 6-6 before Hailey Hughes’ RBI single to left field put the Eagles up 7-6.
Shaun Leiva, who went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs and two runs, cranked a three-run triple to left, pushing the lead to 10-6. She scored on a passed ball after Emma Hutchinson, who started for Holden, came on in relief of Taylor Douglas.
“I needed to do anything I could to get on base, and that just happened to be the way it happened,” Leiva said. “The one I hit was right down the middle. Right what I was looking for.”
Emma Hunt legged out an infield single before the umpiring crew halted play for a second time in the game because of rain. After several minutes, the game was called early.
The Live Oak comeback spoiled a solid start for Holden, which went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning on Gracie Duffy’s sacrifice fly and turned a 1-2-3 double play to get out of a bases-loaded in the bottom of the inning.
Courtesy runner Emma Wilson scored on Madison McDonald’s grounder to short in the bottom of the second for a 2-0 lead.
Ashley Fogg’s solo home run led off the third, and Duffy had a single up the middle that was played into an error in the outfield for a 4-0 lead. Hutchinson’s RBI double past short pushed the lead to 5-0.
“I’m extremely proud of our offense,” Cifreo said. “We’re making solid contact. We’re putting up a lot of runs on the board. You should be able to win when you score 6-7 runs. We’re just going to have to clean up our defense and go to work extra hard on that.”
With one out and runners on first and second, the game was halted for nearly an hour because of rain.
When play resumed, Brett Leiva’s single to right, which was misplayed for an error, scored Live Oak’s first run of the game.
The Eagles turned a double play in the top of the fourth and picked up a pair of runs when Shaun Leiva’s ball to left field was misplayed for a two-run error in the bottom of the fourth.
Dimaio gave up six hits, six runs and six walks in five innings to get the win.
“Young pitching, and we really have a young outfield, so that’s where we needed to make the adjustments, because Holden’s – give them credit – a good hitting team, so we knew we were going to have to work on our relays back in,” Morris said. “I feel like Dimao adjusted to not get so down in the count, and that’s what she did in the first two inning. We felt like we gave them a couple of hits in the first two innings, that maybe if we would have stayed ahead in the count with our pitching, then maybe they wouldn’t have got, but we were playing catch-up.”
Douglas gave up 11 hits, two walks and struck out one in four innings for the loss.
