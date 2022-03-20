Kassidy Rivero’s solo home run to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Doyle to a 7-6 win over Mandeville on Friday.
Doyle trailed 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning but scored four runs, highlighted by a three-run home run by Addison Contorno, to send the game into extra innings.
Mandeville scored three runs in the top of the first, but Doyle rallied for two runs in the bottom of the inning as Shelby Taylor had a one-out double and scored on Contorno’s triple.
Kay Kay Savant singled to score Contorno, cutting the lead to 3-2.
Mandeville picked up a run in the fourth and got two in the fifth to lead 6-2.
Contorno went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, Bailey McLin was 2-for-4 with a run and Taylor went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Doyle, which had 11 hits.
Ava Roussel gave up seven hits, six runs, a walk and struck out three in 5.2 innings, while Bella Collins gave up two walks and struck out one in 2.1 innings of relief.
