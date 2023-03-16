ALBANY-FRENCH SETTLEMENT Emma Rogers

Albany softball players rush to greet Emma Rogers after her game-winning hit in the eighth inning, lifting the Lady Hornets to a 3-2 win over French Settlement.

ALBANY – After missing out on some prime scoring opportunities over the course of its game with French Settlement, the Albany softball team made some late ones count.

Emma Rogers singled up the middle to drive in Brilee Ford with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Lady Hornets rallied for a 3-2 win Wednesday at Albany.

Albany's Brilee Ford and Emma Rogers discuss the Lady Hornets' 3-2 win over French Settlement in eight innings. Rogers had the game-winning hit to score Ford.
AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Malloy Miles

French Settlement pitcher Malloy Miles winds up early in their game against Albany.

