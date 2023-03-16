ALBANY – After missing out on some prime scoring opportunities over the course of its game with French Settlement, the Albany softball team made some late ones count.
Emma Rogers singled up the middle to drive in Brilee Ford with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Lady Hornets rallied for a 3-2 win Wednesday at Albany.
“I was so proud of the girls, kept fighting, kept fighting, kept making adjustments until they got the number and then started making some offensive efforts,” Albany coach Brian Ford said after the Lady Hornets moved to 10-0 on the season.
“We know there are some bigger and better teams that are out there that we’re going to have to play, but we’ve already played some big teams, and we’re happy be where we’re at,” Ford continued. “I think it (Wednesday’s game) does nothing but strengthen us and keep us going.”
French Settlement dropped to 11-4.
“It’s two good teams going at it in the middle of March, two teams expecting to make deep playoff runs this year,” FSHS coach Blake West said. “You get a good, competitive game where both teams are really getting tested, and it can only make you better down the road.”
After French Settlement stranded a runner at second following an error to lead off the top of the eighth inning, Albany put together the winning rally.
Brilee Ford led off with a single past third, and after Taylor Williams struck out, Jenna Chauvin walked, paving the way for Rogers’ single, scoring the winning run.
Rogers had two strikeouts in previous at-bats.
“Obviously, I was struggling all game making contact, hitting it, so I was a little nervous, but I just had this feeling. I was like, ‘This is my time. I’m going to hit the ball,’ and that’s what I did,” Rogers said. “I was like, ‘Just make contact, get it in play.’”
Said Ford: “As soon as that ball came off the bat, I had the mindset I was scoring, and no one was getting me out.”
Albany trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the seventh and rallied to tie the game after Chauvin singled to short center field and moved to second on a wild pitch. Rogers walked, Madison Clemente grounded into a fielder’s choice at shortstop, and Bailey Develroy walked to load the bases.
Emma McWilliams walked after drawing a full count to cut the lead to 2-1, and Camdyn Cooper beat the throw to first on a grounder to shortstop to tie the game at 2-2 before Sydni Griffith popped out to first to end the inning.
Albany’s tying rally came after the Lady Hornets left the bases loaded in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
“I don’t know if the lineup needs some tweaking or not, but we have to come through with those clutch hits, and we just didn’t get them early in the game today,” Brian Ford said.
West praised the performance FSHS pitcher Malloy Miles, an eighth-grader, who gave up six hits, three runs and 12 walks while striking out 12 in 7.1 innings to take the loss.
“We had some jams there throughout the game where Malloy Miles did a good job working out of them just being absolutely relentless, throwing the pitches that needed to be thrown at certain times to get what we wanted to get us out of some tight innings there,” he said. “I felt like she did a fantastic job spotting her pitches all night …”
“A young pitcher gets tested tonight, and I think she held up well,” West continued. “For seven innings there, she was dealing. She was keeping them off balance. She was working out of jam after jam, and just right there at the end, a few things went Albany’s way.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Clemente reached on an error to lead off the inning, Cooper drew a two-out walk, and Griffith singled to load the bases.
Ford followed with a drive to deep center field for the final out of the inning.
“With it being to center field, it’s got to be a longer hit to get out,” Ford said. “I had two strikes and two outs, bases loaded, so you’ve really got to swing. You either hit it out, or you get a ground ball, so it’s either all or nothing basically. I just gave it all I had, and it ended up the other way. That’s how it is.”
“A little intimidated but didn’t want to walk her, so I kept it a little off the plate but still something she could hit. I was a little worried,” Miles said with a laugh about facing Ford in that situation.
Meanwhile, French Settlement stranded seven runners after taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning. FSHS had runners at second and third with one out in the sixth and also left two on in the third.
The Lady Lions got their runs after Miles drew a one-out walk, Stella Allison singled past short, and Brooke Dupuy grounded to second to move the runners up.
Emma Petite, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, followed with a two-run single to right field.
Brooke Karpinski also had two hits for FSHS.
Cooper went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Albany.
Rogers started the game for Albany, giving up four hits, two runs and two walks with no strikeouts in four innings. Ford got the win, giving up three hits, no runs and no walks while striking out one in four innings of relief.
For Miles, the learning process continues, and she said she’d probably go home and work on some hitting and pitching after leaving the park Wednesday night.
“Overall, my team is really competitive, and we work good together,” she said. “I need to keep working – keep working on accuracy and different stuff like that, and also on the offensive side – hitting. High school softball’s a good atmosphere, and it’s really fun. I love it.”
