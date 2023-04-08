Albany High logo
Courtesy of Albany High on Twitter

Albany built a lead and held on for a 5-4 win over Denham Springs in softball action Saturday at Denham Springs.

In other action, French Settlement went 1-1 in the East Ascension Tournament as Brooke Karpinski’s squeeze bunt scored Ramsie McMorris in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Lady Lions to a 5-4 win over Lutcher.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.