Albany built a lead and held on for a 5-4 win over Denham Springs in softball action Saturday at Denham Springs.
In other action, French Settlement went 1-1 in the East Ascension Tournament as Brooke Karpinski’s squeeze bunt scored Ramsie McMorris in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Lady Lions to a 5-4 win over Lutcher.
East Ascension scored eight runs over the first two innings to spark an 11-1 win over the Lady Lions in their tournament opener.
ALBANY 5, DENHAM SPRINGS 4
The Lady Hornets led 5-1 before the Lady Jackets picked up two runs in the bottom of the fifth as Kinsley Thevenot led off with a single and scored on Ryleigh Watts’ triple and Maddie Darbonne got a one-out single to score Watts.
Denham Springs got the game’s final run in the sixth as Allie Vicknair reached on an error and Emma Catalano singled to lead off the inning. With one out, Makinley Harris’ sacrifice fly scored courtesy runner Miriam Kieronski.
Three straight singles by Eve Fruge’, Hayden Averette and Emma Taucer and an error put DSHS ahead 1-0 in the first.
Albany took the lead in the fourth when Sydni Griffith led off with a single, and Brilee Ford followed with a two-run home run to center field.
Madison Clemente, Emma McWilliams, Camdyn Cooper and Taylor Williams had singles for Albany in the fifth, with Cooper singling in one run and Williams driving in two for a 5-1 lead.
Griffith went 2-for-4 with two runs, while Clemente was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Albany. Averette was 2-for-3 with an RBI for DSHS.
Ford gave up eight hits, four runs, a walk and struck out seven in a complete game win.
Vicknair gave up six hits, five runs, no walks and struck out one in 4.1 innings, while Bryleigh Jarreau gave up two hits, a walk and struck out one in 2.2 innings of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5, LUTCHER 4
With the score tied 4-4, Stella Allison led off with a double to left field, Brooke Dupuy reached on an error, and Emma Petite’s sacrifice bunt advancing courtesy runner McMorris to third.
That allowed Karpinski to execute a squeeze bunt to score the winning run, .
An error, two walks, a hit batter, a single by Karpinski and a fly out by Laney Wilson put FSHS up 3-0 in the bottom of the first.
Acosta doubled, Malloy Miles walked and Dupuy had a one-out single in the second to put FSHS ahead 4-0 before Lutcher chipped away with a run in the fourth on three straight one-out singles.
Three straight singles followed by a double, and a two-out passed ball helped Lutcher score three runs in the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.
EAST ASCENSION 11, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 1
A walk to Ava Acosta to open the game and consecutive one-out singles by Allison and Dupuy put FSHS ahead 1-0, but EA used two errors a fielder’s, a walk, a sacrifice bunt and a wild pitch to score four runs in the bottom of the first.
The Lady Spartans used five hits and an error to build an 8-1 lead in the second inning and got three in the bottom of the sixth to cap the scoring.
Acosta, Dupuy, Emma Petite, Karpinski and Lanie Wilson had hits for FSHS.
Miles gave up five hits, eight runs a walk and struck out two in two innings, while Petite gave up four hits, three runs, a walk and struck out one in three innings.
