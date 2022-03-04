Brilee Ford had a three-run home run as part of a four-RBI day, sparking Albany to an 18-4 win over Springfield in an intra-parish softball contest Thursday at Bulldog Park.
The Lady Hornets had a five-run third and a six-run seventh while collecting 22 hits.
Ford’s home run put Albany ahead 12-2 in the fifth inning, and she finished 3-for-3.
Sydni Griffth went 4-for-5 with four runs and an RBI, Camdyn Cooper was 3-for-4 with four runs and Erica O’Neal went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run to pace Albany, while Lilly Arabie was 3-for-5. Jenna Chauvin had two hits with three RBIs.
ReNay Edwards and Olivia Wall each had two hits for Springfield, which had seven in the game.
Ford gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and struck out seven in four innings, while Emma Rogers gave up three hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in three innings of relief.
Edwards and Maddie Ridgedell pitched for Springfield.
LIVE OAK 18, TUERLINGS CATHOLIC 3
The Lady Eagles put together a 12-run first inning to key the win while collecting 18 hits in the game.
Shaun Leiva went 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Kayce Bennett was 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs, Kameron Kent was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Haleigh Cushingberry was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a run, and Chloe Magee had two hits and two runs.
Kaylee Chandler gave up four hits, three runs and struck out two in three innings.
ASCENSION CATHOLIC 12, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10
Ascension Catholic rallied for nine runs over the final two innings, including three in the bottom of the sixth, to get the victory.
FSHS had 12 hits, with Claire Cullen going 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, Brooke Karpinski went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Ava Acosta was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Bailey Ducote scored three runs for FSHS, which led 10-3 going into the bottom of the fifth, sparked by a five-run third inning.
Katie Harper, Jillian Cullen, Courtlyn Fontenot and Addison McMorris combined to give up 15 hits, 12 runs (seven earned) and one walk while striking out six in six innings.
