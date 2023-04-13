A handful of parish softball teams wrapped up the regular season Wednesday in preparation for the postseason, with playoff brackets to be released Thursday.
Albany rallied for a 12-8 win over Ponchatoula as Brilee Ford and Taylor Williams hit home runs for the Lady Hornets.
Elsewhere, Maddie Ridgedell and Halie Williams combined on a four-hitter, helping Springfield to an 11-1 road win over St. Michael.
In other action, Hahnville put together a four-run fifth inning to rally for a 5-2 win over Holden.
The Lady Hornets grabbed the lead on Katie Landry’s two-run single in the first inning, but Ponchatoula scratched for four runs in the third on four hits, including doubles by Brianna Chevarria, Christina Curtis and Rae’el Wheat.
Ford’s two-run home run, and Madison Clemente and Lily Arabie drove in runs to put Albany ahead 6-4 in the bottom of the third.
Williams led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, Emma McWilliams singled in two runs, and Camdyn Cooper followed with a two-run double, and Cooper later scored on a wild pitch for a 12-4 lead.
Ponchatoula got four runs in the top of the seventh on three singles, a walk, an error and two groundouts.
Cooper went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Ford had two runs and two RBIs, Taylor Williams was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, while Landry and McWilliams each had two RBIs.
Ford gave up six hits, four runs, a walk and struck out four in four innings, while Emma Rogers gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in three innings of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 11, ST. MICHAEL 1
The Lady Bulldogs built a 7-0 lead, getting three runs in the first and second innings and another in the third before St. Michael scored its only run of the game.
Alayna Edwards, Blayre Wheat and Brooke Foster knocked in runs for Springfield in the first inning.
After consecutive singles by Sydney Kinchen and Williams with one out in the second, Edwards grounded to first to score a run and Williams scored on an error for a 5-0 lead before Ridgedell doubled in another run.
Edwards had a sacrifice fly in the third to score another run, St, Michael doubled in a run in the bottom of the inning.
Wheat scored on a bases-loaded walk, and Foster and Shelbi Chatellier were hit in consecutive at-bats before the Lady Bulldogs got the game’s final run on a fielder’s choice.
Kinchen was 2-for-4 with a run, Williams scored two runs, Edwards had two runs and three RBIs, Bailey Taylor was 2-for-3, Ridgedell scored two runs, and Wheat and Foster each had two RBIs.
Ridgedell gave up four hits, a run, a walk and struck out one in three innings, while Williams gave up no hits, three walks and struck out two in three innings of relief.
Holden led 2-1 before Hahnville’s Brazzi Jacob hit a three-run home run after a leadoff walk and an intentional walk with one out.
A double and a two-out error led to the game’s final run.
The game was scoreless until Holden’s Taylor Douglas hit a two-run home run to center field with one out in the fourth inning.
An error and a two-out double cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth.
Douglas went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Maddie McDonald was 2-for-3 and Raievah Craddock was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Holden, which had eight hits.
Douglas gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and struck out six in a complete game loss.
