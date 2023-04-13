Springfield logo
Courtesy Springfield High Basketball Facebook page

A handful of parish softball teams wrapped up the regular season Wednesday in preparation for the postseason, with playoff brackets to be released Thursday.

Albany rallied for a 12-8 win over Ponchatoula as Brilee Ford and Taylor Williams hit home runs for the Lady Hornets.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.