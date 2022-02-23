Albany put together a six-run fifth inning, and Emma Rogers threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in an 11-1 road win over Ascension Christian in five innings on Tuesday.
The Lady Hornets trailed 1-0 in the first inning but scored five runs over the next three innings to take control.
Madison Clemente had a two-run double and Camdyn Cooper had a two-run single to key Albany’s six-run fifth.
Cooper was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Lilly Arabie went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs, and Clemente was 2-for-3 with three RBIs as Albany had 11 hits.
DOYLE 10, FRANKLINTON 0
Ava Roussel and Bella Collins combined on a no-hitter, and Addison Contorno hit two home runs to spark the win as the Lady Tigers took advantage of eight walks.
Contorno, who went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs, had a three-run home run in the second to put Doyle up 4-0 and a solo home run in the fourth for a 7-0 lead.
Kay Kay Savant went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Her double in the fourth put Doyle ahead 8-0.
Roussel struck out four and walked two in three innings to get the win, while Collins struck out two in two innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 12, HAHNVILLE 0
Kameron Kent hurled a three-hitter, and Kayce Bennett had two home runs as Live Oak scored in every inning to spark the five-inning victory.
Bennett, who went 2-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs, had a three-run home run in the first inning and a two-run shot in the fourth, helping the Eagles take a 10-0 lead.
Kent had a two-out, two-run single in the fifth to cap the scoring.
Chloe Magee went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs, while Kent and Janae Adams each had two hits to pace Live Oak, which had 11 in the game.
Kent walked four and struck out two in five innings.
HOLDEN 5, CATHOLIC-POINTE COUPEE 1
The Lady Rockets gave up a run in the first but rallied for five in the fifth to get the win.
Hannah Kennedy led off the fifth with a double and scored on an error to tie the game. Raievah Craddock doubled, Taylor Douglas walked and Gracie Duffy and Maddie McDonald followed with consecutive two-run doubles.
Douglas gave up three hits and struck out eight with two walks in seven innings for the win.
Kamrynn Ouber and Douglas had two hits to lead Holden, which had nine in the game.
MAUREPAS 6, ST. SCHOLASTICA 2
Belle Winkle snapped a 2-2 tie with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning, helping the Lady Wolves get the win.
Winkle’s home run put Maurepas ahead 5-2, and Rylie Inzinna had a run-scoring single later in the inning.
Brooklyn Reine went 4-for-4 with two runs, Jordyn Pickrell was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run and Vera Harris was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Maurepas, which had 11 hits.
Inzinna gave up three hits, two runs, six walks and struck out nine in the win.
