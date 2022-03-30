Emma Rogers hurled a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts as Albany picked up a 17-0 district road win over Bogalusa on Tuesday.
Albany rode a 10-run first inning which featured three errors, two hit batters, five walks and two hits.
Sydney Griffith and Abby Landry singled in runs for a in a six-run second, and Albany tacked on a run in the third.
Rogers went 1-for-2 with two runs, Ford was 1-for-1 with a run and two RBIs, Griffith went 1-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Abby Landry went 1-for-1 with a run and an RBI and Lilly Arabie was 1-for-1 with a run. Cooper scored three runs.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 9, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 5
French Settlement trailed 1-0 but pulled ahead with a five-run second and score single runs in the third through sixth innings.
Brooke Karpinski, Ava Acosta and Emma Petite had three straight singles to drive in runs in the five-run second inning.
FSHS got one in the third, and Claire Cullen singled in Karpinski in the fourth for a 7-1 lead. Northlake cut the lead to 7-3 in the fifth and 8-4 in the sixth before Stella Allison singled in Cullen in the bottom of the inning.
Brooke Dupuy went 3-for-4 with two runs, Acosta was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Cullen was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Addison McMorris was 2-for-4 with two runs.
Petite gave up 10 hits, four runs, a walk and struck out two in 5.1 innings, while Katie Harper gave up a hit and struck out three in 1.2 innings of relief.
DOYLE 11, POPE JOHN PAUL II 0
Bella Collins hurled a three-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks as the Lady Tiger put the game away with six-run fourth.
Shelby Taylor had an RBI triple, Addison Contorno an RBI double and Kay Kay Savant a sacrifice fly for a 3-0 lead in the first.
Allie Savant had a two-out single and consecutive singles from Bailey McLin and Taylor pushed the lead to 5-0 in the second.
Kay Kay Savant had a two-run double, and Kylee Savant tripled and scored on an error to push the lead to 10-0 before the Lady Tigers added the final run on an error after two straight walks.
McLin was 3-for-3 with three runs and an RBI, Taylor was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run and Allie Savant went 2-for-2 with two runs.
HANNAN 2, HOLDEN 1
Hannan got its runs in the second on a triple and a single.
Holden, which struck out 10 times and stranded eight runners, got its run in the fifth when Raievah Craddock got a one-out single, Taylor Douglas drew an intentional walk and Alyson Fletcher singled to score Craddock.
Fletcher was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Holden.
Douglas gave up six hits, two runs and struck out four with no walks in six innings.
MOUNT HERMON 8, MAUREPAS 6
Mount Hermon got a two-run double with two out in the top ninth to win the game as Maurepas’ Rylie Inzinna struck out 16 while giving up five hits, eight runs and seven walks in nine innings.
Mount Hermon’s Alexa Bulloch struck out 15 while giving up 12 hits, six runs and walking two in nine innings.
Maurepas led 3-1 before Mount Hermon rallied for five runs in the top of the seventh to take a 6-3 lead.
The Lady Wolves tied the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the seventh on four straight hits with two out with singles from Belle Winkle, Jordyn Pickrell and Rylie Inzinna and a two-run triple from Saydie Sterling.
Pickrell was 3-for-5 with a run, Winkle was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, Sterling was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Kayden Delatte went 2-for-4 with a run.
