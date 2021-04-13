Albany’s Emma Rogers threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 13-0 win over Bogalusa on Monday.
The Lady Hornets scored six in the first and six in the second to back Rogers, who walked one in five innings.
Brilee Ford went 2-for-2 with three runs, Rogers and Erica O’Neal each went 2-for-2 with two runs and Camdyn Cooper scored two runs for Albany, which had nine hits.
DOYLE 6, HANNAN 0
Addison Contorno went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs, including a three-run home run in a four-run fourth inning to put the game away.
Madison Diaville was 3-for-3 with two RBIs, singling in a run in the first and doubling in a run in the second, helping the Lady Tigers to a 2-0 lead. Doyle collected nine hits.
Marley Olivier have up four hits, two walks and struck out two in six innings for the win, while Chloe Welda walked one without giving up a hit in an inning of relief.
HOLDEN 13, CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 1
Taylor Douglas pitched a four-hitter with 13 strikeouts and had four RBIs, while Anna Hutchinson and Emma Wilson hit home runs for the Lady Rockets, who scored in every inning but the fourth.
Hutchinson had a solo home run with two out in the second, making the score 6-1, and Wilson had a two-run blast in the fifth to push the lead to 10-1.
Olivia Barnes was 3-for-3 with a run, Hutchinson was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Wilson was 2-for-2 with four RBIs and two runs, Taylor Barfield went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Madison McDonald scored two runs for Holden.
WEST FELICIANA 3, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 0
West Feliciana scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings while holding FSHS to three hits.
Emma Petite gave up six hits, three runs, no walks and struck out eight in a complete game loss as each team left four runners on base.
Stella Allison, Brooke Dupuy and Carmella Tranchina had hits for FSHS.
MOUNT HERMON 17, MAUREPAS 7
Mount Hermon snapped a 4-4 tie, scoring 13 runs in the fourth inning.
Belle Winkle was 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Sydnie Burkes went 3-for-3 with two runs and Alisa Harris had three RBIs to lead Maurepas, which had 10 hits.
Denae Clark gave up seven hits, 14 runs, a walk and struck out one in 3.1 innings, while Kenna Miles gave up three hits, three runs and a walk in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.