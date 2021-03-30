Lainee Bailey hurled a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts and hit two home runs to pace a 5-2 win over Doyle on Monday in a Livingston Parish matchup at Walker.
The Lady Cats got all of their runs courtesy of three home runs, with Bailey hitting a solo shot to lead off the second inning, and Alayna Daigrepont hitting a two-run home run in the same inning after Ryann Schexnayder reached on an error for a 3-0 lead.
Bailey had a two-run home run in the third to make the score 5-0.
Elise Jones had a two-run home run in the fourth for the final margin.
Doyle’s Marley Olivier gave up four hits, five runs and two walks while striking out nine in six innings for the loss. She also had a hit for the Lady Tigers.
HOLDEN 8, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
The Lady Rockets put together a pair of three-run innings to break the game open before French Settlement countered with a four-run sixth inning.
Taylor Douglas hit a home run to lead off the game, and Ava Roussel singled in Gracie Duffy, giving Holden a 2-0 lead, and FSHS got a run in the bottom of the inning on an error.
Duffy had a home run to lead off the third inning, and Maddie McDonald had a single to knock in two runs, pushing the lead to 5-1. Duffy had a two-run double in a three-run sixth to make the score 8-1.
FSHS answered on Stella Allison’s three-run double and a run-scoring single from Addison McMorris in the bottom of the inning.
Douglas gave up six hits, five runs and struck out eight in a complete-game win, while Duffy and Kamrynn Ouber each had three hits for Holden.
Emma Petite gave up 12 hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out four in seven innings for the loss while getting two hits.
SPRINGFIELD 8, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 7
The Lady Bulldogs used a five-run third inning to build an 8-2 lead before Northlake scored five runs over the final two innings.
Bailey Taylor was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run, while Crissy Edwards, ReNay Edwards, Kadie McCabe and Shelbi Chatelier each had two hits.
Maddie Ridgedell gave up 11 hits, seven runs, four walks and struck out six in a complete game win.
Caroline Stephens went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Northlake.
LORANGER 22, MAUREPAS 13
Maurepas led 13-9, but Loranger scored 13 runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for the win.
Loranger’s big inning featured five errors, five walks and four hits, including a two-run home run from Ashley Miller.
Maurepas, which had 15 errors, trailed 9-7 but put together a five-run sixth to take the lead. Belle Winkle had a three-run double, and Sydnie Burkes a two-run single.
Rylie Inzinna had a two-run home run in a three-run fifth for Maurepas.
Denae Clark, Inzinna and Peyton Lee had three hits to lead Maurepas, while Kayden Delatte, Winkle and Burkes each had two hits.
Clark gave up 14 hits, 22 runs and eight walks with two strikeouts in seven innings in the loss.
NORTHSHORE 17, ALBANY 5
Northshore led 4-3 after one inning and scored eight in the second to pull away for the win.
Brilee Ford, who went 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI, had a run-scoring double to cut the lead to 13-5 in the fourth, but Northshore scored four in the fifth inning.
Ford gave up eight hits, 12 runs, two walks and struck out one in 1.1 innings, while Emma Rogers gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in 3.2 innings of relief.
