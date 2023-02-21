Kayce Bennett hit a pair of two-run home runs, sparking Live Oak to a 13-3 win over Hahnville on Tuesday at Live Oak.
Meanwhile, Springfield’s Alayna Edwards went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs, helping the Lady Bulldogs to a 22-12 win over Maurepas in softball action Monday at Springfield.
In other action Monday, Southside rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a 9-8 win over Holden.
Bennett hit a two-run home run in the first, and Hahnville got a two-run shot in the second to knot the score at 2-2.
Chloe Magee had a three-run triple and Bennett her second two-run home run in the bottom of the second for a 7-2 lead for the Eagles.
Hahnville got a run in the third, but consecutive run-scoring doubles by Raelee Clark and Jeanne Jannise helped push the lead to 10-3 in the fourth inning. AK Phillips had a two-run single in the fifth, and Kaitlyn Alello a run-scoring single in the sixth to end the game.
Phillips and Alello each had three hits to lead Live Oak, while Magee, Jannise and Clark each had two as the Eagles had 14 hits.
Kameran Kent gave up seven hits, three runs and two walks while string out five in six innings for the win.
SPRINGFIELD 22, MAUREPAS 12
The Lady Wolves scored four in the top of the first before the Lady Bulldogs picked up nine in the bottom of the inning.
Maurepas cut the lead to 9-7 in the top of the second, but Springfield scored six in the bottom of the inning.
The Lady Wolves scored five in the top of the third before the Lady Bulldogs got one in the bottom of the third and six in the bottom of the fourth.
Halie Williams went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs, while Sydney Kinchen scored four runs and Berkley Mitchel and Brooke Foster three each for Springfield.
Mitchel gave up four runs, six walks and struck out two without giving up a hit in two-thirds of an inning as the Springfield starter. Williams gave up three hits, eight runs, four walks and struck out five in 4.1 innings of relief to get the win.
Saydie Sterling went 1-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs to lead Maurepas, while Skyler Fontenot and Kambree Delatte each scored two runs.
Sterling gave up six hits, 16 runs, nine walks and struck out three in three innings to get the loss. Brooklyn Reine wave up two hits, six runs and walked three in an inning of relief.
The teams combined for 11 errors.
Southside got a two-run home run to highlight the go-ahead inning after Holden scored four in the top of the sixth.
The Lady Rockets led 1-0 in the first inning after Taylor Douglas home run to lead off the game.
Southside tied the game at 1-1 on a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the second inning and got a double, five singles and a walk to go ahead 5-1 in the bottom of the third.
Tobi Efferson’s three-run home run in the top of the fourth cut the lead to 5-4, and Maddie McDonald had a two-run double in a four-run fifth to put Holden up 8-5.
Lauren Landrum, Kamrynn Ouber and Efferson each had two hits to lead Holden, which had 10 as a team.
Douglas gave up 12 hits, eight runs, five walks and struck out eight in six innings to get the loss.
