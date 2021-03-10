Kaylee Chandler hurled a one-hitter with four strikeouts and Live Oak backed her with 14 hits in an 11-1 win over Zachary to open District 4-5A play on Tuesday.
Raelee Clark had a two-run double in a three-run first inning, and Kayce Bennett a two-run single in a four-run second inning as Live Oak built a 7-0 lead.
After Zachary picked up its lone run in the third, Katie Van Der Mark and a two-out, two-run single and Bennett and RBI double in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 10-1.
Van Der Mark’s RBI double in the fifth capped the scoring.
Van Der Mark went 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs, Shaun Leiva was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, Bennett was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs and Haleigh Cushingberry was 2-for-3 with a run to lead Live Oak.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 9, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 6
The Lady Falcons built a 9-1 lead, including a five-run fifth inning, to come away with the win.
Stella Allison singled to drive in a run during a two-run sixth for FSHS, and the Lady Lions got four hits in a three-run seventh with Brooke Karpinski, Blair Henderson and Addison McMorris driving in runs.
Brooke Dupuy went 2-for-3 with two runs, Claire Cullen was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and McMorris was 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead FSHS, which had nine hits.
Emma Petite, Courtlyn Fontenot and Katie Harper combined to pitch for FSHS.
CENTRAL PRIVATE 14, MAUREPAS 4
Central Private used a pair of five-run innings to spark the win while holding the Lady Wolves to three hits.
After Maurepas picked up two in the first, Central Private put together a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning and added single runs in the second and third innings.
Peyton Lee scored on a wild pitch in the fourth for Maurepas, but Central Private scored five in the bottom of the inning to lead 12-3.
Lee drove in a run on a grounder in the fifth, but Central Private scored two in the bottom of the inning to end the game.
Kenna Miles was 1-for-3 with a run, Denae Clark went 1-for-3 with two runs and Lee was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run for Maurepas.
Clark gave up 14 runs, three walks and struck out six in four innings to take the loss.
