Addison Contorno’s two-run double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Doyle to a 7-6 win over St. Mary’s Dominican as part of the Parkview Baptist Tournament on Saturday.
The winning hit was set up after Kylee Savant was hit by a pitch, Rylee Lambert doubled and Shelby Taylor walked.
St. Mary’s led 5-1 before Kassidy Rivero’s three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth cut the lead to one.
St. Mary’s added a run in the top of the sixth, and Elise Jones’ run-scoring triple in the bottom of the inning made the score 6-5, setting up the finish.
Jones had three hits, a run and an RBI, while Contorno and Madison Diaville each had two hits to lead Doyle.
Marley Olivier gave up 11 hits, six runs, three walks and struck out five in seven innings to get the win.
DOYLE 24, HANSON MEMORIAL 2
KK Savant went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and four runs and Doyle had an 11-run second inning to key the rout.
Hanson had 12 errors, while Doyle had 21 hits.
Jones, who went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs had a home run, while Olivier also had three hits. Bailey McLin, Kylee Savant, Daiville and Contorno each had two hits.
Chloe Welda and Bella Collins combined to give up five hits and two runs while striking out three in three innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 12, OPELOUSAS 2
Courtlyn Fontenot, Addison McMorris and Katie Harper combined on a four-hitter, and the Lady Lions led 8-2 after two innings to key the win.
Claire Cullen was 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and an RBI, Harper went 2-for-3 with four RBIs and McMorris and Brooke Karpinski each had two hits for FSHS.
Fontenot, McMorris and Harper combined to give up four hits, two runs and no walks while striking out four in five innings.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 20, BLOCK 3
The Lady Lions put together a 12-run third inning to break the game open, with Carmella Tranchina hitting a two-run home run during the burst.
Tranchina had a solo home run to lead off the second inning, giving the Lady Lions a 2-1 lead.
Jaiden Braud had a three-run home run in a six-run fourth inning.
Cullen and McMorris each had three hits to pace FSHS, which had 17 in the game.
Harper and McMorris combined to give up five runs, three hits and a walk while striking out four in four innings.
HOLDEN 15, ERATH 1
Taylor Douglas hit two home runs and Ava Roussel another and Douglas threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts to key the win.
Douglas had a solo home run to lead off the game and another to lead off the fifth inning. Roussel had a two-run home run in the third.
Olivia Barnes was 4-for-4 and scored four runs, while Douglas, Kacey Breithaupt and Roussel each had three hits. Gracie Duffy had two hits, three RBIs and scored two runs.
LOGANSPORT 19, MAUREPAS 4
Logansport scored 11 runs in the fifth inning to put the game away, while Logansport pitching had a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
Kayden Delatte, Mia Poche and Rylie Inzinna had the hits for Maurepas.
Poche’s double scored Delatte, while Inzinna stole home as the Lady Wolves cut the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the second inning.
Denae Clark and Kenna Miles combined to give up 13 hits, 19 runs and three walks while striking out four in five innings.
MAUREPAS 20, SICILY ISLAND 5
The Lady Wolves scored nine runs in the first inning and capitalized on 17 walks by Sicily Island pitching to get the win.
Belle Winkle, Clark and Peyton Lee combined to give up three hits, five runs and 11 walks while striking out nine in 3.2 innings.
Maci Scivicque was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Clark was 2-for-2 and Lee, Sydnie Burks and Inzinna each scored three runs.
FRANKLINTON 9, ALBANY 4
Albany led 4-1 before Franklinton rallied for eight runs over the final four innings.
Sydni Griffith went 2-for-3 with two runs, while Emma Rogers was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lady Hornets.
Brilee Ford and Rogers combined to give up 10 hits, nine runs and four walks while striking out three in six innings.
PONCHATOULA 12, ALBANY 2
Albany tied the game at 2-2 on Ford’s two-run home run in the top of the third, but Ponchatoula responded with eight runs in the bottom of the inning.
Ford and Rogers combined to give up 11 hits, 12 runs and a walk while striking out two in five innings.
The Lady Hornets had seven errors, while Ponchatoula collected 11 hits.
