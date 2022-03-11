Denham Springs scored in every inning but the fifth as the Lady Jackets scored a 15-12 win over Albany on Thursday as the teams combined for 28 hits and 17 errors.
DSHS put together a five-run first on four hits and two errors, highlighted by a two-run double from Eve Fruge.
Katie Landry had a two-run double and Brilee Ford a two-run single to spark a five-run second for the Lady Hornets to tie the game at 5-5.
DSHS scored two in the bottom of the second to take a 7-5 lead and took advantage of four errors and a two-run, two-out double from Charleigh Parolli in the third for an 11-5 lead.
Sydni Griffith, Jenna Chauvin and Madison Clemente drove in runs in a five-run fourth for Albany, cutting the lead to 11-10.
DSHS picked up a run in the bottom of the fourth and got three in the sixth on a single by Sarah Lewis and a triple by Sydnee Cambre, who later scored on a passed ball.
Ford scored on a dropped third strike, and Chauvin scored on Erica O’Neal’s grounder in the seventh to cap the scoring.
Ford was 4-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, Clemente went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI and Camdyn Cooper was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI to lead Albany, which had 17 hits.
Parolli went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Lewis was 2-for-4 with three runs and an RBI, and Allie Vicknair went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead DSHS, which had 11 hits.
Vicknair gave up 15 hits, 10 runs, no walks and struck out four in 6.2 innings, while Riley D’Armond gave up two hits and two runs in a third of an inning of relief.
Ford gave up 11 hits, 15 runs, no walks and struck out seven in a complete game loss.
CENTRAL 8, LIVE OAK 6, 9 INNINGS
Central rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth to seal the win.
The Lady Wildcats snapped a 4-4 tie, scoring the go-ahead run on four straight walks.
Central had a two-run single with two outs and added another run on an error.
Live Oak got two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Kayce Bennett’s sacrifice fly and an error.
Shaun Leiva’s single scored Chloe Magee to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh.
Caliyn Heyl had two solo home runs for Central, one in the first and one in the fifth to put the Lady Wildcats up 4-2. Bennett’s double in the fifth scored Chloe Magee to cut the lead to 4-3.
Gracie Bailey’s solo home run tied the game at 1-1 in the third.
Leiva was 3-for-5 with an RBI, Bennett was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs, Kameron Kent went 2-for-3, and Bailey was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Kent gave up 11 hits, eight runs, seven walks and struck out five in 8.1 innings. Kaylee Chandler gave up two hits and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
DOYLE 4, POPE JOHN PAUL II 1
The Lady Tigers used a three-run fourth to take the lead as Kay Kay Savant led off with a triple, and consecutive doubles by Kylee Savant and Kassidy Rivero made the score 2-0.
One out later, Bella Collins reached on an error to score another run.
PJP cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, but Doyle added a run on an error in the sixth.
Bailey McLin went 2-for-4, and Kay Kay Savant was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Doyle, which had six hits.
Collins gave up four hits, one run and struck out three in four innings to get the win. Emily Edler gave up two hits and a walk in two innings of relief, while Ava Roussel struck out two in an inning of relief.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 13, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 5
Jillian Cullen and Katie Harper combined to strike out 17 as FSHS scored five in the second and six in the fifth while collecting 15 hits.
Claire Cullen had a two-run double to highlight a five-run first inning as FSHS rallied from a 1-0 deficit.
Bailey Ducote’s single knocked in a run in the fourth, and Brooke Karpinski had an inside-the-park, three-run home run to highlight a fifth inning that put FSHS up 12-1.
Northlake scored four in the sixth, and FSHS picked up the game’s final run in the seventh.
Cullen gave up a hit, a walk and struck out four in two innings, while Harper struck out 13 while giving up a walk, five hits and four runs in five innings of relief.
Ducote was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Cullen was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs, Stella Allison went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Harper was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Ava Acosta scored three runs.
MAUREPAS 23, FAMILY CHRISTIAN 7
Maurepas led 14-2 after two innings and 23-2 heading into the bottom of the third before the game was called after three innings.
Saydie Sterling threw a three-hitter, giving up seven runs and three walks with five strikeouts.
Maurepas had 10 hits and took advantage of 10 walks and seven errors.
Belle Winkle was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs, Jordyn Pickrell was 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI, Sterling went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, while Skyler Fontenot scored three runs and Kayden Delatte two.
