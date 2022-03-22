Taylor Douglas hurled a one-hitter with seven strikeouts and Kacey Breithaupt went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double to spark Holden to a 10-0 road win over West Feliciana on Monday.
Holden scored in every inning but the fifth with Breithaupt hitting a two-run home run in the first inning.
Emma Wilson had a run-scoring single in the second, and Gracie Duffy, Kamrynn Ouber, Madison McDonald and Wilson knocked in runs in a four-run third to push the lead to 7-0.
Holden added three runs in the fourth.
Breithaupt scored three runs and had two RBIs, Fletcher was 2-for-3 with three runs, Wilson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs, and Maddie McDonald scored two runs.
DOYLE 9, NORTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 1
Doyle got all its runs over the first four innings before Northlake scored its only run in the bottom of the sixth.
Addison Contorno had a run-scoring double and Kay Kay Savant a two-run single helping Doyle to a 3-0 lead in the first inning.
Bailey McLin singled in a run and score on Contorno’s grounder to first, pushing the lead to 5-0 in the second.
McLin, Taylor, Contorno and Savant had four straight hits with one out, each knocking in a run, after Bella Collins walked to lead off the fourth.
Kay Kay Savant went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, McLin went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Taylor was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, and Contorno went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs as Doyle had 12 hits.
Collins gave up four hits, five walks and struck out two in five innings, while Ava Roussel gave up a hit, a run, two walks and struck out two in two innings of relief.
