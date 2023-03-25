Holden Logo

Taylor Douglas hurled a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and hit two home runs, helping Holden to a 17-2 win over Maurepas in District 7-B softball action Friday at Holden.

Elsewhere, Hannah Capello threw a three-hitter, and Alexa Villar and Peyten Gordon hit home runs, helping Walker to an 11-1 win over Ponchatoula on Friday.

