Taylor Douglas hurled a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and hit two home runs, helping Holden to a 17-2 win over Maurepas in District 7-B softball action Friday at Holden.
Elsewhere, Hannah Capello threw a three-hitter, and Alexa Villar and Peyten Gordon hit home runs, helping Walker to an 11-1 win over Ponchatoula on Friday.
On Thursday, Brusly got a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning to pick up a 4-3 win over French Settlement.
Additionally, Brooklyn Reine went 3-for-5 with eight RBIs and four runs, helping Maurepas to a 24-7 win over Port Allen.
HOLDEN 17, MAUREPAS 2
Reine singled to lead off the game and scored on Jordyn Pickrell’s grounder to Douglas to give Maurepas a 1-0 lead, but Douglas led off the bottom of the first with a solo home run to start a nine-run inning for the Lady Rockets.
Kacey Breithaupt doubled to drive in three runs and scored on the throw to put Holden up 9-1.
Saydie Sterling led off the top of the second with a solo home run, cutting the lead to 9-2.
Anna Hutchinson drove in a run in the second for Holden, and Douglas led off the third with a solo home run for an 11-2 lead.
Emma Wilson hit a two-run home run to make the score 13-2. Lauren Landrum singled, and a run scored on an error, and Landrum later scored on an error for the final margin.
Douglas went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, Gracie Duffy was 3-for-4 with three runs, Wilson went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Maddie McDonald was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, Landrum went 2-for-2 with three runs, Hutchinson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, and Kamrynn Ouber was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Holden.
Sterling went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run to lead Maurepas.
Sterling gave up 14 hits, 15 runs and two walks in three innings, while Reine gave up two hits, two runs and walked one in two-thirds of an inning.
WALKER 11, PONCHATOULA 1
Capello walked one with one strikeout in five innings, and the Lady Cats backed her with 10 hits and building a 10-1 lead after three innings.
Gordon had a two-run home run in a three-run first inning, and Villar hit a two-run home run in the second, pushing the lead to 6-0.
Christina Curtis, who went 2-for-3, hit a solo home run for Ponchatoula in the third, but Walker’s Logan Mansur had a three-run triple, and Averie Ashford singled in a run in the third for a 10-1 lead.
Caitlyn Riche’ was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth for the game’s final run.
Ashford went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs, Villar had two runs and two RBIs, Gordon was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run, and Kyley Morris went 2-for-2 with three runs to lead Walker.
BRUSLY 4, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 3
Brusly’s game-winning hit was set up by a leadoff single, a sacrifice bunt and a dropped third strike to lead off the ninth.
That came after French Settlement tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh as Emma Petite reached on an error, Brooke Karpinski singled, and Addison McMorris reached on an error to load the bases.
Laney Wilson’s sacrifice fly to left scored Petite to tie the score.
Ava Acosta and Brooke Dupuy had singles in the first to help FSHS to a 1-0 lead, but Brusly tied the game in the top of the second.
Karpinski, who went 2-for-4, led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo home run, putting FSHS ahead 2-1.
Three singles and an error helped Brusly claim a 3-2 lead in the top of the sixth.
Malloy Miles gave up nine hits, four runs, no walks and struck out nine in a nine innings to take the loss.
MAUREPAS 24, PORT ALLEN 7
The Lady Wolves got seven straight hits following two errors, a groundout and a walk to fuel an eight-run first inning.
Port Allen cut the lead to 8-2, and Olivia Fleniken and Kambree Delatte drove in runs in the second for a 10-2 lead.
Reine had a three-run triple in a seven-run third, and Port Allen got within 17-4 in the bottom of the inning.
Reine had a three-run, inside-the-park home run in the top of the fourth, and Mia Poche singled in a run for a 24-4 lead before Port Allen scored three in the bottom of the fourth.
Skyler Fontenot went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Poche was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Saydie Sterling went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, Fleniken was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, Belle Winkle went 2-for-3 with three runs, and Delatte was 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs as Maurepas had 17 hits.
Sterling gave up two hits, two runs, a walk and struck out six in two innings, while Reine gave up three hits, five runs, three walks and struck out four in two innings.
