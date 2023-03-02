Florien vs. Holden High softball semifinal Taylor Douglas

Holden pitcher Taylor Douglas (16) begins to throw a pitch during the Class B semifinal game on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

 Morgan Werther | The News

Taylor Douglas struck out 11 while giving up six hits, and Holden collected 16 hits in an 11-1 win over Springfield at Holden on Wednesday.

In other action, Emma Petite threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and French Settlement got 14 hits in a 10-0 win over Dunham.

