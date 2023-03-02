Taylor Douglas struck out 11 while giving up six hits, and Holden collected 16 hits in an 11-1 win over Springfield at Holden on Wednesday.
In other action, Emma Petite threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and French Settlement got 14 hits in a 10-0 win over Dunham.
Also, Dutchtown rode a four-run first inning in an 8-4 win over Doyle, while East Ascension hit four home runs while holding Maurepas to two hits in a 15-0 win in three innings.
HOLDEN 11, SPRINGFIELD 1
Holden scored in every inning but the first as the Lady Bulldogs grabbed a 1-0 lead after Halie Williams got a one-out single, moved to second on an error and scored on B Taylor’s single.
The Lady Rockets got on the board with a three-run second as Kamyrnn Ouber doubled in a run and scored on Anna Hutchinson’s fly ball, followed by Douglas’ run-scoring double for a 3-1 lead.
Holden got four straight hits to start the third inning, with Kacey Breithaupt driving a run and Ouber doubling in two to build a 7-1 lead.
Lauren Landrum had a solo home run with one out in the fourth for Holden, and Maddie McDonald singled in a run in the fifth for a 9-1 lead.
Douglas’ two-run double with one out in the sixth ended the game early.
Douglas went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Landrum was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Breithaupt went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Ouber was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs and Tobi Efferson was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Williams went 2-for-3 with a run, and Taylor was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Springfield.
Berkley Mitchel, Williams and Maddie Ridgedell combined to give up 16 hits and 11 runs with seven walks and no strikeouts in 5.1 innings for Springfield.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 10, DUNHAM 0
FSHS got five hits in the first inning, grabbing a 4-0 lead as Brooke Dupuy had a two-run single, and Addison McMorris singled in a run to highlight the scoring.
Ava Acosta singled in a run in the third as FSHS pushed the lead to 6-0, and Brooke Karpinski had a run-scoring double in a three-run fourth which made the score 9-0.
Petite’s double scored Dupuy in the fifth for the final margin.
Dupuy went 4-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, Petite was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Acosta went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI and McMorris drove in two runs for FSHS.
DUTCHTOWN 8, DOYLE 4
The Lady Griffins used two walks, an error and two doubles to lead 4-0 after the first inning and added a solo home run to lead off the second.
Shelby Taylor’s run-scoring double cut the lead to 5-1 in the third, and Bella Collins grounder to short scored Kassidy Rivero in the fourth, making the score 5-2.
Dutchtown pushed the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the inning and got a solo home run to lead off the fifth.
Taylor had a two-run single in the sixth to cap the scoring.
Taylor was 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Doyle, which had seven hits.
Bella Collins and Allie Lebourgeois combined to give up seven hits, eight runs and four walks while striking out two in six innings.
MAUREPAS 15, EAST ASCENSION 0
EA got five runs in the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Corin Waguespack, who had three home runs in the game with six RBIs.
Waguespack had another two-run home run in the second, pushing the lead to 8-0 before the Lady Spartans broke the game open with seven runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run home run from Tobie Landry and a two-run home run from Waguespack.
Brooklyn Reine and Belle Winkle had hits for Maurepas.
Saydie Sterling gave up 14 hits, 15 runs, two walks and struck out one in three innings for Maurepas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.