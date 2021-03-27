Doyle rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pick up a 7-6 win over Ponchatoula on Friday at the Hammond America Sportsplex.
After the Lady Wave grabbed a 6-4 lead with a three-run sixth inning, Kylee Savant and Rylee Lambert led off the bottom of the inning with consecutive singles. One out later, Addison Contorno had a two-run triple to tie the game at 6-6.
Kay Kay Savant’s grounder to second scored Contorno to give Doyle the lead.
Marley Olivier retired the Lady Wave in order in the seventh to seal the win.
Ponchatoula scored two runs in the first with two outs on a pair of hit batters and a pair of singles.
Doyle grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning on Olivier’s two-run double and Kassidy Rivero’s RBI double.
After Ponchatoula tied the game at 3-3 on a run-scoring single in the third, Olivier had a run-scoring single in the fifth to put Doyle ahead 4-3.
Ponchatoula took the lead on a three-run home run in the sixth.
Olivier gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and struck out three to get the win. She was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Kay Kay Savant went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
LIVE OAK 11, FRANKLINTON 1
Kaylee Chandler hurled a one-hitter, while Kayce Bennett went 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs as the Eagles collected 13 hits while scoring nine runs over the final two innings to break the game open.
Bennett had a two-run double in a five-run fourth inning before Live Oak put the game away with four runs in the fifth.
Chloe Magee went 3-for-4 with three runs, Shaun Leiva scored two runs, Emma Hunt had three RBIs and Katie Van Der Mark had two RBIs.
Chandler walked three with no strikeouts in five innings.
HOLDEN 9, SLIDELL 0
The Lady Rockets collected 11 hits and used a six-run third inning to break the game open as Taylor Douglas gave up five hits and struck out eight.
Douglas, Olivia Barnes, Kacey Breithaupt, Ava Rousell and Kamrynn Ouber each had two hits to lead Holden.
