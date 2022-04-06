Doyle snapped a 5-5 tie with seven runs over the final three innings, sparking a 12-7 win over French Settlement in District 10-2A action Tuesday at French Settlement.
Ava Roussel drew a two-out walk, Kassidy Rivero doubled, and Bella Collins reached on an error in the outfield, scoring two runs, to put the Lady Tigers ahead 7-5.
Allie Savant reached on another error in the outfield, pushing the lead to 8-5.
Doyle turned a double play in the bottom of the fifth, setting the stage for Kylee Savant’s three-run home run in the top of the sixth for an 11-5 advantage. Savant went 2-for-5 with five RBIs and two runs as Doyle had 13 hits.
Brooke Karpinski drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth for FSHS, which had 10 errors in the game.
Shelby Taylor led off the top of the seventh with a single, moved to second on the throw, stole third and scored on an error.
FSHS got consecutive singles from Claire Cullen, Stella Allison, Brooke Dupuy and Addison McMorris to score the game’s final run in the seventh.
Kylee Savant had a two-run single in a five-run first, but FSHS got two in the bottom of the inning on an error and a single by Dupuy.
Karpinski had a grounder to drive in a run in the second, and Dupuy singled in a run in a two-run third to tie the score at 5-5.
Taylor was 3-for-5 with two runs, Kay Kay Savant went 2-for-5 with two runs, Rivero was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Allie Savant went 2-for-4.
Dupuy went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Karpinski was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run, Cullen went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Allison was 2-for-4 with a run as the Lady Lions had 14 hits.
Roussel gave up six hits, five runs and two walks in 2.2 innings as the Doyle starter, while Collins gave up eight hits, two runs, a walk and struck out two in 4.1 innings.
Katie Harper gave up eight hits, seven runs, a walk and struck out four in 5.2 innings, while Emma Petite gave up five hits, five runs and a walk in 1.1 innings of relief.
SPRINGFIELD 15, POPE JOHN PAUL II 0, 3 INNINGS
Maddie Ridgedell hurled a one-hitter with four strikeouts, and the Lady Bulldogs used an eight-run first inning to key the rout.
Springfield got seven hits in the first inning, including a two-run home run from Olivia Wall, which gave the Lady Bulldogs a 5-0 lead.
Ridgedell walked and later scored on a passed ball, and Halie Williams had a two-run double to make the score 8-0.
Ridgedell had a two-run single after walks to ReNay Edwards and Wall to open the second inning, making the score 10-0.
Williams had an RBI triple and scored on a grounder to short by Alayna Edwards for a 12-0 lead. Bailey Taylor had a two-run double, and Kadie McCabe a run-scoring single to end the game.
Williams was 3-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs, Sydney Kinchen was 2-for-2 with three runs, Wall went 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs and Taylor went 2-for-3 with two RBIs as Springfield had 13 hits.
