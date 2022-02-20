Ava Roussel’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning put Doyle ahead for good as the Lady Tigers rallied for seven runs over the final two innings to pick up an 8-6 win over Denham Springs on Friday.
Denham led 5-1 going into the top of the sixth when Doyle put together a four-run rally behind a two-run single from Kaicyn Spier and a two-run triple from Addison Contorno.
Makinley Harris singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to put DSHS up 6-5 before Roussel’s game-winning hit. Bella Collins had a sacrifice fly to drive in the final run of the game.
Allie Vicknair had a one-out double in the bottom of the seventh for DSHS but was caught stealing third. Madelyn Darbonne walked, but Doyle got a strikeout to end the game.
Emma Taucer, Charleigh Parolli, Sydnee Cambre and Vicknair had hits for DSHS in a three-run first inning.
Roussel got the win in relief for Doyle, while Vicknair took a complete-game loss, giving up 11 hits eight runs and a walk while striking out four.
Taucer went 3-for-4 with two runs, while Harris, Cambre and Vicknair each had two hits for DSHS. Kassidy Rivero had three hits, while Contorno, Roussel and Spier each had two hits for Doyle.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 16, MAUREPAS 2
The Lady Lions scored 14 runs over the final three innings, including a pair of five-run innings in the third and fourth.
Claire Cullen was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, while Emma Petite was 3-for-4 three RBIs and three runs for FSHS.
Brooklyn Reine, Belle Winkle, Jordyn Pickrell and Rylie Inzinna had hits for Maurepas.
Petite and Katie Harper combined to give up four hits two runs and one walk with nine strikeouts in five innings.
Inzinna and Saydie Sterling pitched for Maurepas.
ALBANY 21, MAUREPAS 4
The Lady Hornets broke the game open with 15 runs in the top of the third inning, including a grand slam by Jenna Chauvin, who went 4-for-4 with six RBIs and three runs.
Camdyn Cooper had a solo home run in a six-run second after Maurepas scored four runs in the first inning highlighted by a three-run home run from Inzinna.
Emma Rogers got the win, while Inzinna and Sterling pitched for Maurepas.
ALBANY 10, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 8
The Lady Hornets trailed 8-7 but scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to get the win.
Cooper, Sydni Griffith, Rogers, Lilly Arabie, Erica O’Neal and Madison Hagan each had two hits for Albany, which had 14 in the game.
Rogers gave up seven hits, eight runs, two walks and struck out seven in a complete-game win.
LORANGER 18, ALBANY 9
Albany led 7-2 before Loranger put together an 11-run fifth.
Katie Landry and Rogers had home runs for Albany, which had 11 hits in the game.
Rogers and Taylor Williams pitched for the Lady Hornets.
IOWA 7, LIVE OAK 6
Iowa got three straight hits to start the top of the sixth to snap a 6-6 tie.
Chloe Magee was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, while Shaun Leiva went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run and Kaitlyn Alello drove in two runs as Live Oak had nine hits.
Kameron Kent gave up five hits, six run, three walks and struck out one in four innings, while Kaylee Chandler gave up three hits, one run, one walk and struck out two in three innings of relief.
LIVE OAK 16, NORTHSHORE 7
Live Oak broke the game open with 14 runs over the final three innings after Northshore took a 7-2 lead after two innings.
Leiva went 4-for-5 with four runs, Magee was 3-for-4 with three runs, while Jenae Adams had five RBIs and Kayce Bennett and Kent each had three.
Kaylee Chandler and Kent pitched for Live Oak, with Kent getting the win in relief.
HOLDEN 15, PEARL RIVER 0
Taylor Douglas went 3-for-3 with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs while giving up six hits and striking out nine in four innings to get the win.
Raievah Craddock was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, while Lauren Landrum, Emma Wilson and Gracie Duffy each had two hits as the Lady Rockets had 17 in the game.
CHAPELLE 8, HOLDEN 0
Chapelle led 7-0 after three innings to spark the win while collecting 14 hits.
Landrum went 2-for-3 to lead Holden, which had five hits and four errors.
Douglas gave up 14 hits, eight runs and struck out seven with no walks in a complete-game loss.
HOLDEN 9, PONCHATOULA 2
The Lady Rockets led 3-2 after three innings and put the game away with a four-run seventh.
Landrum and Hannah Kennedy had three hits, Octavia Efferson had two, and Kamrynn Ouber had three RBIs to lead Holden.
Douglas gave up nine hits, two runs, no walks and struck out three in a complete-game win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.