Addison Contorno had a solo home run to lead off the game, sparking a three-run fist inning which helped the Lady Tigers to a 5-2 win over Live Oak on Monday at Live Oak.
KK Savant and Elise Jones had singles in the first and later scored on an error for a 3-0 lead.
Marley Olivier, who had a run-scoring double for a 4-0 lead in the third inning, retired the first eight batters she faced before giving up a two-out single to Kayce Bennett in the fourth.
Olivier’s RBI single pushed the lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning.
Bennett had a home run to lead off the seventh inning, and Kaitlynn Allelo’s two-out single drove in Katie Van Der Mark to cap the scoring.
Olivier gave up five hits, two runs, a walk and struck out four in a complete game win.
Haley Howitz gave up four hits and three runs in an inning as the Live Oak starter, while Kaylee Chandler gave up eight hits, two runs and struck out two in six innings of relief.
Bennett went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run to lead Live Oak, while Jones was 2-for-4 and scored three runs, Olivier was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Kassidy Rivero and Chloe Welda each had two hits for Doyle.
ALBANY 13, CENTRAL PRIVATE 0
Brilee Ford threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and two walks, and the Lady Hornets scored nine runs in the first inning to spark the win.
Albany used five hits, four errors and two walks to key the big first inning, with Alyssa Lindsey getting a two-run single.
The Lady Hornets added a run on a passed ball in the second before Ford gave up a two-out double in the third for Central Private’s lone hit.
Emma Rogers had a two-run double in a three-run third to push the lead to 13-0.
Camdyn Cooper was 2-for-2 with three runs to lead Albany, while Sydni Griffith, Rogers, Addy Douglas and Lindsey each had two RBIs. Douglas also scored two runs.
HOLDEN 14, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 2
Holden put together a 12-run second inning and had 16 hits in the game.
Taylor Douglas, Olivia Barnes, Gracie Duffy, Kacey Breithaupt, Anna Hutchinson and Emma Wilson each had two hits.
Hutchinson had a solo home run to lead off the second as the Lady Rockets put together nine hits and six walks to spark the big inning.
Douglas gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and struck out three in five innings to get the win.
