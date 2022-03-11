Doyle put together a 10-run sixth inning to spark a 13-5 win over West Feliciana on Friday.
The Lady Tigers trailed 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth, when Allie Savant led off with a double and scored on a pair of passed balls.
Shelby Taylor walked and scored on Addison Contorno’s single to tie the game at 5-5. Doyle took a 7-5 lead when Contorno scored on a passed ball, and Kay Kay Savant singled to score Bailey McLin, who walked.
Ava Roussel had a two-run single to make the score 9-5, and Taylor tripled and scored on an error for a 12-5 advantage. McLin singled to drive in the game’s final run.
West Feliciana had a four-run second before Doyle got a run in the fourth. West Feliciana scored one in the top of the fifth before Doyle got two in the bottom.
Kay Kay Savant went 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, and Bella Collins was 3-for-4 to lead Doyle, which had 17 hits. Contorno, McLin, Kylee Savant, Roussel and Taylor each had two hits. Roussel had three RBIs.
Roussel gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and struck out two in five innings, while Collins struck out one in two clean innings of relief.
BRUSLY 6, FRENCH SETTLEMENT 5
Laila Clark’s solo home run in the sixth lifted Brusly to the win.
FSHS rallied from a 1-0 deficit as Bailey Karpinski had a two-run single and Claire Cullen a two-run home run in a four-run third.
Clark had a solo home run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 4-2, and Carmella Tranchina had a run-scoring single to make the score 5-2 in the top of the fourth.
Brusly cut the lead to 5-4 on a two-run double in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game on a run-scoring single in the fifth.
Karpinski went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Tranchina was 2-for-3 with an RBI as FSHS had eight hits.
Jillian Cullen gave up five hits and two runs in 2.1 innings, while Katie Harper gave up eight hits, four runs and struck out two in 3.2 innings of relief.
ST. AMANT 8, HOLDEN 0
St. Amant’s Kyra Sorenson struck out 17 while giving up five hits.
Sorenson had a two-run home run in a four-run third, and the Lady Gators had a solo home run to lead off the fifth inning for a 6-0 lead.
Alyson Fletcher was 2-for-3 to lead Holden, which had five hits.
Taylor Douglas gave up 10 hits, eight runs, three walks and struck out eight in a complete-game loss.
