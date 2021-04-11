The Doyle softball team completed an undefeated run in District 10-2A, play, and Marley Olivier, Chloe Welda and Bella Collins combined on a one-hitter in a 15-0 win over Pope John Paul II in three innings on Friday.
The Lady Tigers (24-5, 10-0) used an eight-run first inning to key the victory as Addison Contorno and Madison Diaville had doubles and KK Savant a single while capitalizing on four walks, an error and a hit batter.
Rylee Lambert’s sacrifice fly in the second made the score 9-0, and the Lady Tigers put the game away with six runs in the third as Diaville drove in a run with a triple and Elise Jones doubled in another run.
The game ended with four straight walks and a hit batter.
Contorno went 2-for-2 with three runs, Diaville was 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Savant went 1-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs, Jones scored three runs, Kayla Lovett scored two and Lambert and Gracie Taylor each had two RBIs.
Olivier gave up one hit and struck out three in an inning as the Doyle starter. Welda walked one in an inning of relief, and Collins struck out two in an inning of relief.
DOYLE 3, DUTCHTOWN 2
Olivier’s two-out single with two out in the bottom of the seventh scored Diaville for the win in the Parkview Baptist Tournament on Saturday.
Savant, Diaville and Jones had singles in the seventh, with Savant getting thrown out at the plate on Jones’ hit to set up Olivier’s game-winner.
Dutchtown led 1-0 on a solo home run to lead off the second inning and added another run in the third.
Diaville, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIS and a run, singled in a run in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 2-1 and doubled in Contorno to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Savant was 2-for-2 while Contorno scored two runs.
Olivier gave up eight hits, two runs, a walk and struck out five in a complete game win.
DOYLE 14, PARKVIEW BAPTIST 3
Contorno went 4-for-5 with four runs and three RBIs and Olivier and Kassidy Rivero hit home runs to key the Lady Tigers’ second win at Parkview Baptist.
Parkview grabbed a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run, but Doyle got two in the second, highlighted by Contorno’s run-scoring double.
Rivero had a two-run home run in the third, and Olivier had a three-run shot in the fourth, pushing the lead to 8-2.
After Parkview got a run, Contorno and Savant knocked in runs in the fifth for a 10-3 lead. Lambert, Contorno and Jones drove in runs in the sixth.
Welda gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and struck out three in four innings, while Olivier struck out two in two innings of relief without giving up a hit.
Savant, Jones, Olivier, Lambert and Shelby Taylor each had two hits. Olivier had four RBIs.
HOLDEN 16, MOUNT HERMON 0
Taylor Douglas threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts and Gracie Duffy went 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs while hitting a pair of home runs to key the win.
Duffy hit a solo home run in a four-run first inning, while Duffy, Kacey Breithaupt, Ava Rousell, Anna Hutchinson and Douglas drove in runs in an eight-run second inning that pushed the lead to 12-0.
Duffy’s three-run home run highlighted a four-run fourth to end the game early.
Hutchinson went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs and Douglas was 2-for-4 with an RBI as Holden collected 13 hits.
ALBANY 6, THOMAS JEFFERSON 4
The Lady Hornets snapped a 2-2 tie with a four-run fifth inning as Brilee Ford and Addy Douglas singled to drive in runs and Emma Rogers reached on a two-run error during the decisive inning.
Thomas Jefferson had a two-run double before the Lady Hornets got a double play to end the game.
Thomas Jefferson led 1-0 before Ford doubled and Douglas singled in runs in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Thomas Jefferson tied the game at 2-2 on a single and an error in the fourth.
Ford gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and struck out five in a complete game win.
Douglas was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, Ford went 2-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs and Camdyn Cooper was 2-for-4 with a run to lead Albany. Sydni Griffith scored two runs.
