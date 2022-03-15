Dunham used a five-run first inning to spark a 9-4 win over Maurepas in softball action Monday at Maurepas.
Maurepas pitcher Saydie Sterling held Dunham to four hits while walking nine and striking out eight in a complete game. The Lady Wolves committed six errors.
The Lady Wolves got single runs in the first and third innings, making the score 6-2.
Maurepas got two in the sixth after Sterling and Leah Stewart singled to lead off the inning. Sterling scored on Belle Winkle’s grounder after moving to third on a wild pitch. Sydnie Burkes singled to score Stewart, cutting the lead to 8-4 before Dunham picked up a run in the seventh.
Brooklyn Reine went 3-for-4 with a run to lead Maurepas, which had seven hits.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 12, SPRINGFIELD 2
Stella Allison went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs, while Jillian Cullen and Katie Harper combined on a two-hitter for the Lady Lions.
French Settlement snapped a 2-2 tie with 10 runs over the final three innings, including four in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Springfield’s Halie Williams had a run-scoring triple and scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the third.
Allison’s RBI double put the Lady Lions ahead for good in the bottom of the inning, and Allison had a two-run double in the fourth, helping push the lead to 7-2.
FSHS took advantage of four singles and three walks in the fifth.
Brooke Dupuy was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Bailey Ducote, Claire Cullen and Carmella Tranchina each had two hits for FSHS, which had 16 in the game.
Williams was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI for Springfield.
Jillian Cullen gave up two runs, two hits and a walk in 2.2 innings, while Harper gave up no hits, one walk and struck out one in 2.1 innings of relief.
ReNay Edwards, Maddie Ridgedell and Berkley Mitchel combined to give up 16 hits, 12 runs and four walks while striking out one in 4.2 innings.
