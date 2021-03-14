Holden got a pair of early home runs to key a 7-4 win over Live Oak on Saturday.’
Taylor Douglas led off the game with a solo home run to center, and after a Gracie Duffy single, Kacey Breithaupt followed with a two-run shot to left for a 3-0 lead.
Live Oak cut the lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the first after Shaun Leiva singled and later stole home, and Gracie Bailey’s single scored Katie Van Der Mark.
Breithaupt and Alyson Fletcher had singles in a two-run second to make the score 5-2, and Van Der Mark’s grounder scored Chole Magee to make the score 5-3 in the third.
Duffy doubled and scored on an error in the sixth, and Kamrynn Ouber’s double in the seventh scored Olivia Barnes for the final margin.
Fletcher had three hits and an RBI to lead Holden, with Douglas, Duffy and Breithaupt each collecting two hits.
Magee and Leiva each had two hits for Live Oak.
Douglas gave up seven hits, three runs and struck out one with no walks in a complete-game win.
Kaylee Chandler gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and struck out one in 1.1 innings, while Haley Howitz gave up five hits, two runs and struck out two in 5.2 innings of relief.
ACADIANA 5, HOLDEN 4
Acadiana got three hits, a walk and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh as part of a two-run rally to win it.
Douglas’ solo home run with two out in the seventh gave Holden a 4-3 lead.
Ava Rousell’s two-run homer put the Lady Rockets ahead 2-1 in the second, but Acadiana tied the game in the third.
Barnes had a run-scoring double in the sixth to put Holden up 3-2, but Acadiana tied it again in the bottom of the sixth on a two-out RBI single.
Barnes went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Holden at the plate.
Douglas gave up 11 hits, five runs, two walks and struck out two in 6.1 innings to take the loss.
HOLDEN 8, HANNAN 7
Ouber doubled and scored on Duffy’s sacrifice fly with two out in the sixth to win it for Holden.
Douglas and Duffy had consecutive solo home runs in the bottom of the first to give Holden a 2-0 lead.
Hannan got a run in the second, but Ouber had an RBI double in the second.
Hannan got a two-run home run to take a 4-3 lead in the fourth, but Douglas had a three-run shot in the bottom of the inning to put Holden ahead 6-4.
Hannan got three runs in the fifth, but Holden picked up one in the bottom of the inning to tie it.
Douglas went 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, Fletcher was 2-for-3 with a run, Barnes was 3-for-3 with two runs and Ouber was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Holden.
Douglas gave up 11 hits, seven runs, no walks and struck out two in six innings, while Rousell gave up three hits and two walks in an inning of relief.
HANNAN 6, LIVE OAK 5
Hannan scored the winning run on a walk, an error and ground out in the top of the seventh.
Van Der Mark had a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning to tie the game at 5-5 after Hannan got a home run to lead off the top of the fifth for a 5-3 edge.
Hannan led 4-0 after the first inning before Live Oak scratched for single runs in the third and fourth innings.
Leiva, Van Der Mark and Kaitlynn Allelo each had two hits to lead Live Oak.
Chandler gave up four hits, four runs and a walk in an inning for Live Oak, while Howitz gave up seven hits, two runs and two walks in six innings of relief.
MAUREPAS 10, GLENMORA 4
Danae Clark had a two-run double and Maci Scivicque a run-scoring single as part of a seven-run sixth inning to give the Lady Wolves the win.
Clark was 3-for- with three RBIs and a run and Kayden Delatte went 3-for-4 with two runs as Maurepas had nine hits.
Clark struck out 10 while giving up nine hits, four walks and a walk to get the win.
PITKIN 13, MAUREPAS 3
Clark, Maci Scivicque and Rylie Inzinna knocked in runs for Maurepas in a three-run third inning, cutting the lead to 5-3, but Pitkin scored eight runs over the final three innings.
Scivicque and Inzinna each had two hits to lead the Lady Wolves.
Clark gave up 15 hits, 13 runs, three walks and struck out two in six innings.
