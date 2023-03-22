AHS VS FSHS SOFTBALL Brillee Ford, Emma McWilliams

Albany catcher Emma McWilliams and pitcher Brilee Ford meet in the circle during last Wednesday's game against French Settlement.

 Renee Glascock | The News

Brilee Ford hit a grand slam and hurled a three-hitter in a 13-1 win over West Feliciana on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Hannan’s Sydnie Ferrant hit a three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 7-4 win over Doyle.

