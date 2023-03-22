Brilee Ford hit a grand slam and hurled a three-hitter in a 13-1 win over West Feliciana on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Hannan’s Sydnie Ferrant hit a three-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning in a 7-4 win over Doyle.
ALBANY 13, WEST FELCIANA 1
Jenna Chauvin had a two-run double as part of a four-run first inning, and the Lady Hornets pushed the lead to 8-0 in the second.
After Katie Landry walked with one out in the third, Lily Arabie grounded into a fielder’s choice, Camdyn Cooper reached on an error, and Sydni Griffith singled, setting up Ford’s grand slam to center field for a 12-0 lead.
Bailey Develroy, Madison Presley and Madison Puckett had three straight singles to open the fourth inning, pushing the lead to 13-0 before West Feliciana got all three of its hits to score a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Ford went 2-for-2 with three runs and five RBIs, Griffith was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, Cooper scored three runs and Arabie scored two.
Ford walked two and struck out six in five innings.
HANNAN 7, DOYLE 4
Ferrant’s game-winning home run – her second of the game – was set up after two one-out walks.
Ferrant had a two-run home run in the first inning, and singles by Doyle’s Kassidy Rivero and Ava Roussel cut the lead to 2-1 in the top of the second.
Shelby Taylor singled and scored when Bailey McLin reached on a error to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the third.
Taylor’s bases-loaded single put Doyle ahead 3-2 in the top of the sixth, but Tristyn Baugh’s two-run home run gave Hannan a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Rivero’s one-out double scored Contorno, who singled to lead off the top of the seventh, to tie the game at 4-4.
Taylor and Rivero each went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, while Roussel went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Brooklyn Kersey was 2-for-3.
Emily Edler gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and struck out two in 6.1 innings.
