Brilee Ford threw a three-hitter, hit a grand slam and drove in five runs in a 15-3 win over French Settlement in softball action in French Settlement on Monday.
The Lady Hornets built an 8-3 lead and put the game away with seven runs in the seventh, keyed by Ford’s grand slam to left field for the final margin.
FHS trailed 8-0 but got three runs in the sixth as Ava Acosta led off with a single, Claire Cullen doubled, and Acosta scored on a passed ball.
Stella Allison walked, and Cullen later scored on a passed ball. Allison scored on Brooke Dupuy’s grounder to third.
Emma Rogers hit a two-run home run in the fourth to make the score 6-0.
Camdyn Cooper was 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs, Rogers went 4-for5 with two runs and three RBIs, Ford was 2-for-3 with two runs and five RBIs, and Lilly Arabie was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs to lead Albany.
Acosta, Cullen and Bailey Ducote had hits for FSHS.
Ford struck out eight while giving up three runs and a walk in a complete game.
Katie Harper, Emma Petite, Jillian Cullen and Courtlyn Fontenot combined to give up 18 hits, 15 runs and five walks while striking out five in seven innings.
HOLDEN 5, NORTHSHORE 4
Gracie Duffy’s double to left with two out in the seventh scored Raievah Craddock, lifting the Lady Rockets to the win.
Emma Wilson and Craddock drew consecutive walks to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but Taylor Douglas struck out swinging, and Alyson Fletcher reached on an error at short.
Wilson was out advancing to third, but Craddock moved to second on the play to set up the game-winning hit.
Northshore got a solo home run to lead off the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, but Kamrynn Ouber’s solo shot with two out in the bottom of the inning tied the game at 4-4.
Holden rallied from a 3-0 deficit as Duffy doubled to score Fletcher, and Ouber’s sacrifice to right field scored Duffy to cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth.
Duffy was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead Holden, which had six hits.
Douglas gave up eight hits and struck out five with four walks in a complete game.
MAUREPAS 7, HAMMOND 5
Rylie Inzinna struck out 14 while giving up five hits in a complete game win as the Lady Wolves rode a four-run first inning to spark the win.
Brooklyn Reine, Belle Winkle, Inzinna and Skyler Fontenot had singles in the first inning, which also featured a ground out, a hit batter and a walk.
Inzinna doubled in a run in the second for a 5-0 lead before Hammond scratched for three runs in the bottom of the third.
Hammond got within 6-5 in the fifth, but Leah Stewart singled in a run in the seventh for the Lady Wolves.
Reine was 2-for-5 with three runs, Winkle was 2-for-4 with a run, Inzinna went 2-for-4 with a run, and Fontenot was 2-for-4 with an RBI as Maurepas had 11 hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.